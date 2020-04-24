The Green Bay Packers made one of the most surprising first-round selections of the 2020 NFL draft when they traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick, but fans eager to see what the young passer can bring to the next level could find themselves waiting for some time.

While Love was one of four quarterbacks selected in the Thursday night’s opening round, he is the only among the group who is not projected to become his new team’s starting quarterback during his rookie year in 2020. The Packers, of course, have two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers set to remain under center for the foreseeable future with a contract that doesn’t expire until 2024.

Still, there is a reason the Packers made Love their first skill-position player selected in the first round since taking Rodgers at No. 24 overall in 2005.

“We think he has a really good future in this league, and he’s coming from a place where he’s done some really good things, but he has a lot to learn, too,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a teleconference following the end of the first round. “I think we’re a very good fit for his development.”

In the meantime, here are some of Love’s most impressive plays from his three-year career at Utah State:

VideoVideo related to highlights of packers’ dynamic new qb jordan love [watch] 2020-04-24T04:56:26-04:00

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Scouts Are High on Love’s Arm Strength, Physical Skill Set

Don’t go diving into the box scores and picking apart Love’s game based on the raw numbers he produced through his 38 career games for Utah State. As scouts and coaches alike have reminded, there is much more to the Packers’ newest passer than some of his passing stats.

For starters, Love oozes confidence in the pocket and keeps his eyes downfield with a very Rodgers-esque sense of cool that has allowed him to sink daggers into defenses.

Jordan Love at Fresno State The things his arm is capable of are pretty ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/GRddsHIpd0 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Love has also displayed good instincts for when the pocket is collapsing around him, using his leg power and athleticism to create second-chance plays. He was at his best during his 2018 sophomore season when he passed for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for another seven scores, scorching a number of notable opponents in the process.

Here's the tape you want to watch on Love. It's… really f'n good.https://t.co/qYsFCfwW3X — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) April 24, 2020

Joe Marino of The Draft Network wrote the following in his final assessment of Love as a viable quarterback prospect for the NFL:

Jordan Love isn’t without his warts but he possesses a high-level physical skill set and peaks on tape that reveal the ceiling of a potential dynamic NFL starting quarterback. His arm talent and mobility is perfect for the trends of today’s NFL and there is no limitations to what he can do on the field. The full playbook is open for Love and then some. With that said, he does need to make notable strides in several key areas including decision-making, timing and accuracy to achieve his ceiling. An early investment in Love is a bet on yourself to be able to develop his overall game but his upside is worth the calculated risk.

Love Had Rough Game With Packers Watching

While Love said he didn’t know it at the time, Gutekunst was able to watch him play live during Utah State’s regular-season matchup at LSU and, well … let’s just say it wasn’t his cleanest performance of the season.

Is there a more overhyped QB than Jordan Love? He was not impressive against LSU, the closest thing to an NFL defense, last year. 15/30, 130 yards, and 3 INT. #Bears #ChicagoBears #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/YzUoityUxz — Bears Film Room (@BearsFilm) April 9, 2020

Love completed exactly half of his 30 passes for just 130 passing yards while throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns. He also netted minus-eight rushing yards on two scrambles. Comparatively, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow — who became the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday — completed 27 of his 38 passes for 344 yards and five touchdowns with just one pick.

But hidden in the cracks of Utah State’s blowout loss were some gems from Love that must have left an impression with Gutekunst, including a few tosses on the run that showed off his athleticism and ability to make second-chance plays.

Really nice touch throw on the run from Jordan Love. pic.twitter.com/MLbntjUQfw — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) October 5, 2019

A good example of why you can’t box score scout #UtahState QB Jordan Love. Spins a perfect seed to the inside post early in the 1Q vs. LSU. The result is a dropped TD. pic.twitter.com/2JhhBHaDyV — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 21, 2020

READ NEXT: ‘Miserable Mentor:’ Ex-Foe Rips Aaron Rodgers After Jordan Love Pick