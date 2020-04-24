Highlights of Patriots’ Explosive New Safety Drafted at No. 37 [WATCH]

The New England Patriots have finally made their selection and the fan base should be thrilled.

With the No. 37 pick, the Patriots selected Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger, and he has “it.”

Here is a look at the primary information you need to know about Dugger along with highlights. Don’t let the small-school competition fool you.

Kyle Dugger Highlights

Yes, the competition is not against the Alabamas and LSUs of the world, but the explosion translates on all levels of football. Also, Dugger stood out at the Senior Bowl which is what sold many talent evaluators on his ability to make a splash in the NFL.

Kyle Dugger’s Measurements and Combine Statistics

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 217 lbs

Arms: 32 ⅞”

Hands: 10 ⅜”

40-Time: 4.49

Kyle Dugger’s College Statistics

You have to consider Dugger played his entire college career against lower-level competition, but he dominated as you would expect someone with his talent to do against players in this conference.

Dugger, who was a five-year player at Lenoir-Rhyne, had 10 career interceptions, 36 passes defended, and six forced fumbles.

In addition to playing like an all-world safety, Dugger was also a major contributor in the return game. Whether the Patriots use him in that role remains to be seen. They signed Damiere Byrd this offseason and that’s something he does on a high level, so we’ll see, but Dugger has that in his toolbox.

What Experts Are Saying About Dugger

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said this about Dugger ahead of the draft.

It’s rare to find a safety with elite size, speed, explosiveness and production at a Power 5 school and almost impossible to find one at a Division II school. Dugger crammed the stat sheet full and used those elite traits to dominate the opposition. At times, he seems bored with his level of competition, but his engagement can be instant and urgent when it needs to be. He plays with controlled violence and carries an alpha demeanor on the field. He has soft hands and is rangy, but needs to train his eyes and improve his fundamentals before he’s coverage-ready. Dugger is a versatile, scheme-friendly safety who helps immediately on special teams and could develop into a talented NFL starter.

Dugger reminds me of former Pittsburgh Steelers great Troy Polamalu. Is that big praise? Yes, it is, but when you watch the way Dugger is capable of diagnosing plays, fly to the ball and be a force against the run and pass, you may see why that comparison isn’t a crazy one.

How Did the Patriots Get into Position to Draft Dugger?

Originally, the Patriots didn’t have a pick in the second round. However, on Thursday, the team traded its No. 23 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers and picked up the No. 37 pick it used to grab Dugger.

The Patriots also grabbed a fourth third-round pick in the process.