9 Best Indoor Home Gyms for Kids

The best indoor home gyms for kids are safe and fun enough to give parents, grandparents and sitters a much-deserved break. From playpens with tunnels and ball pits to STEM-oriented structures, scroll down to start shopping for that must-have indoor home gym for your kids.

Our Unbiased Reviews

1. Gym1 Deluxe Indoor Playground Price: $159.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Includes a core doorway unit along with a trapeze, ladder, rings, swing and rope

Doesn't require drilling or holes to install

Meets ASTM International Standards for home gym equipment Cons: Assembly instructions could be better

May not work with decorative trim

Clamps may be too small for some doorways The As Seen on TV Gym1 Deluxe Indoor Playground set meets the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International Standards for home playground equipment, making it a safe option for your little ones. There’s plenty in this set to keep your kids entertained for hours on end, including a core doorway unit along with a ladder, rope, swing, rings and a trapeze. This set can hold up to 300 pounds and is best suited for kids ages three and up. Even better, the set assembles in just a few minutes and doesn’t require any holes or drilling for installation. For best results, install the set on a 25 to 36-inch wide doorway with trim on top. 2. Costzon Crawl & Climb Foam Play Set Price: $135.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Soft, water-resistant exterior

Supportive dense foam structure on the inside

Improves hand-eye coordination and motor skills Cons: Doesn't have Velcro to hold the blocks together

Material can slide on carpets

Covers aren't very tight Along with providing hours of fun and much-needed energy release, this handy foam play set emphasizes hand-eye coordination and motor skills while the kids play. Each set comes with five unique block shapes, which the kids can combine to form new play opportunities in a fun and creative way. The exterior is made with soft polyurethane leather, which is water-resistant and easy to clean. On the inside, a dense foam structure supports toddlers through younger kids. The material is sturdy enough to support kids as they walk, jump, climb and explore. When playtime is over, you can easily pick each piece up and stack it to create space. The set is ASTM certified for peace of mind. 3. Tumbl Trak Junior Kip Bar Price: $278.03 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Great for smaller children who are just starting their gymnastics career

Can be used with mats up to eight inches thick

Flat steel bait keeps bar from tipping Cons: Not ideal for more advanced skill levels

Stabilizer bars are sold separately

Bar may rock a bit during kips This Junior Kip Bar is recommended for smaller children who are just starting their gymnastics career. Tumbl Trak has been a trusted gymnastics equipment manufacturer for years, and this junior kip bar won’t disappoint thanks to its solid construction, including a flat steel bait to keep the bar from tipping during use. This gymnastics training bar can support up to 125 pounds with extensions (and up to 70 pounds with the standard base) and adjusts from 38 to 56 inches high. Spring pin knobs let you quickly and easily adjust the bar to your desired height. The 1-1/2-inch solid wood bar is sturdy enough for even the most demanding training sessions. Young athletes can use the bar for a variety of movements, including kipping, hanging, circling and swinging. If you want to put a mat under the bar, flat steel cross supports are in place to keep your gymnast that much safer. You can use a standard thickness up to an eight-inch thick mat. 4. Comet 1 Price: $599.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Includes several components such as ladders, gymnastics rings and a trapeze

Adjustable horizontal bar

Easy assembly with no drilling required Cons: Mats are recommended but don't come with the set

Not much space between some attachments

Won't work with 7' ceilings If you’re concerned about stability (and what parent isn’t?), this gym’s unique and extra-sturdy T-shaped frame is especially appealing. The frame supports up to 220 pounds. You can also adjust the hinge placement depending on your child’s specific needs. Dual anti-slip crossbars help to minimize slips for extra peace of mind. This fun gym comes with numerous components to keep your child active and busy for hours on end. You’ll find durable rungs with a metal base, a climbing rope, horizontal bar, rope ladder, trapeze, ladder and gymnastics rings. The horizontal bar is adjustable to give your little one even more space to play or configure the set in a fun new way. 5. Hide N Side Ball Pit & Play Tent Price: $69.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Meets or exceeds CPSC and ASTM standards

Multiple components keep kids entertained for hours

Comes with a target wall game Cons: Pit balls aren't included

Can be tough to get the set back into its carrying bag

Seams may come undone over time With so many different components, even the rowdiest kids will be entertained for hours on end with this fun ball pit and play tent. You’ll have to purchase the pit balls separately, but the rest of the set comes ready to use. The set is a fun source of entertainment for all ages and can be used with active toddlers through kids up to age seven. If you’re hesitant about setting up the set, it helps to know that the entire structure pops up and is ready to go in seconds. Each tunnel is fastened with an easy locking system to keep it from separating as the kids zip through. The set has something for everyone, including a teepee, cubes, tunnels and a wall game with four included dart balls. This set meets or exceeds CPSC and ASTM standards. 6. Romana Pegasus Price: $939.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Each rung has a metal base with a plastic covering for a better grip

Components include a trapeze, gymnastics rings, monkey bars and more

Securely fits between the floor and ceiling Cons: Only works within a limited ceiling height range

Doesn't come with a swing

Mats are sold separately Instead of mounting this kid’s home gym to the wall or ceiling, the natural pressure between your floor and ceiling will keep the set securely in place. To ensure a proper fit, you’ll need a ceiling height between 7’9″ and 9’11”. You won’t have to worry about drilling, as the bolts are simply unscrewed for installation. The set caters to kids three and over and comes with enough components to keep them busy while you’re working or catching up on chores around the house. Aside from a traditional ladder, kids can climb on the rope and curved ladders. There’s also a horizontal bar, trapeze, gymnastics rings and a climbing rope. Monkey bars and basketball rings are also great sources of fun. Each rung has a metal base with a plastic covering to provide a better grip. 7. SportBaby Wooden Swedish Ladder Price: $369.90 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Ladder supports up to 286 pounds and can be used by adults

Set contains a rope ladder, horizontal bar, rope swing, detachable horizontal bar and more

Wood surface is finished with a child-safe lacquer Cons: Confusing assembly instructions

Can take awhile to assemble

Can't choose different rope colors This SportBaby climbing ladder packs a lot of activity into a relatively compact 87 x 31.5-inch space, making it an especially fun choice for kids who love to climb. The Swedish wall set includes a horizontal bar, rope ladder, rope, rings, a rope swing, slide and a detachable horizontal bar for the kids. A wall mounting set is included. The Swedish ladder is built for stability and can hold up to 286 pounds (with a 220-pound maximum for the top bar). Most kid’s home gyms are geared towards the little ones, but this set is stable enough for adults as well. Younger kids can use the set to work on their coordination, while older kids can use it for more advanced climbing, stretching, flexibility training and even abdominal exercises. You’ll need to secure the ladder to a wall once it arrives, but assembly is faster and easy. 8. OneTwoFit Horizontal Bar Price: $110.98 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Best for kids ages three through seven

Expandable bars adjust to four heights

Can be used as a horizontal bar or a swing Cons: Prone to moving around when kids are swinging

Can be tough to adjust the height

Not sturdy enough for older kids The OneTwoFit Horizontal Bar is designed to promote bone growth in young gymnasts ages three through seven. Not only does the horizontal bar get kids up and moving, it’s also great for strengthening muscles, improving balance and flexibility, and even boosting confidence as young gymnasts perfect their moves or simply explore their skills. These expandable bars adjust to four heights, from 35.8 to 52 inches, and are specifically designed for kids ages three through seven. This structure supports up to 110 pounds and has a rust-proof powder coating to keep the exterior from getting scratched. Slip-resistant rubber floor rings keep the structure stable while the little ones play. 9. Funphix STEM Climbing Gym Price: $315.13 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Designed for climbing and crawling

Tubes and connectors are small enough for littler hands

Structures can be disconnected in minutes Cons: May be too complex for younger kids

Included screws aren't very durable

Warranty is only two years Make indoor playtime fun and informative with the Funphix Climbing Gym, which encourages kids to use their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills to build play structures. Your little ones will be encouraged to test their artistic skills and cognitive abilities as they come up with new ways to climb the structure. While the tubes and connectors are nice and sturdy, they’re also designed for small hands. While most kids will undoubtedly choose to climb on and up the structure, it’s also made for crawling. When it’s time to clean up, the pieces can be disassembled in minutes. This STEM learning set holds up to 150 pounds and can be used indoors and outside. It’s best for kids ages two through 12 years.

How Can I Keep My Child Active in the Winter?

Keeping your children active can be tough enough, especially during those long and cold winter months. If seemingly endless quarrels and interruptions have left you wondering how you're going to make it through winter (or even a rainy day), an indoor home gym for kids is an ideal solution. We've rounded up the safest and most fun home gyms for kids, so you can finally sit back and relax or finish up those chores you've been meaning to do.

According to the Mayo Clinic, kids ages six and up should get at least an hour of physical activity each day, while three to five-year-olds should remain active throughout the day. While kids in the older age group should incorporate activities to help strengthen their muscles and bones at least three days each week, younger kids should be involved in activities that boost their growth and development.

Which Is the Best Indoor Gym for Toddlers?

We've included kid's home gyms for all ages, from as young as six months to toddlers up to three years old. Younger kids can benefit from foam building sets that keep the creative juices flowing by encouraging little ones to move various pieces around to create a fun new play environment. We especially like the Costzon Crawl & Climb Foam Play Set, an indoor gym for kids that comes with five colorful pieces and is both durable and easy to clean.

The Hide N Side Ball Pit & Play Tent is a fun home gym for a variety of ages, from one through seven. This play tent is guaranteed to keep your little ones entertained and engaged, and is a great game for them to grow into.

Which Home Indoor Jungle Gym Is Best?

An indoor jungle gym is a great opportunity for your budding gymnast or active older children to build strength and muscle while burning off energy. The Gym1 Deluxe Indoor Playground is a versatile indoor gym for kids with something for everyone, including various ladders, rings, a rope swing and a trapeze. It also meets the ASTM International Standards for safety for peace of mind.

The SportBaby Wooden Swedish Ladder supports up to 220 pounds and is designed for climbing and home gymnastics. While this kid's home gym is designed for ages two and up, it's sturdy enough for parents as well.

