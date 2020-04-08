Seahawks Rumored Contract Offer to Jadeveon Clowney Circulates [PHOTO]

A photo of the Seattle Seahawks’ rumored contract offer to Jadeveon Clowney has been circulating across social media. It is important to note that the photo has not been confirmed and is a rumor at this point in the process. That said, Pick6.com reposted the photo that had been circulating noting the offer aligned with the numbers that the site had been reporting. Here is a look at the photo of the rumored contract.

This leak of a rumored Jadeveon Clowney offer from March 17th lines right up with what I initially reported #Seahawks https://t.co/GI47h2LJi8 pic.twitter.com/VCraxtH9Q3 — Pick 6 (@thepick6com) April 7, 2020

The photo shows a two-year, $27 million contract offer starting with a $10.7 million salary for next season. The document shows Clowney’s salary for 2021 would bump up to $16.25 million. This also includes an $11.5 million signing bonus and gives incentive bonuses starting with six or more sacks. Pick 6 previously reported that the Seahawks’ offer was in the $13-14 million range, much lower than initially reported.

“A source close to the situation tells me the #Seahawks offer to Jadeveon Clowney was in fact for $13 Million, not the $18.5 Million reported earlier. Teams offering right around $13-14 Mill,” Pick 6 tweeted on March 20th.

It has also been speculated that the Seahawks had multiple offers out to Clowney and are willing to give the pass rusher a higher annual salary if he signs a long-term deal. The photo of the rumored contract above represents a two-year deal. If the contract offer is legit, it is clearly lower than the $20 million salary that Clowney was reportedly seeking heading into free agency.

Seahawks Were Reportedly Given a “Slim to None” Chance to Re-Sign Clowney

The viral photo comes after NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo told Seattle 950 KJR that the Seahawks had a “slim to none” chance of re-signing Clowney. Garafolo added that the Seahawks are no longer “actively chasing Clowney.”

“I don’t know if he’s going to be back in Seattle,” Garafolo told KJR. “The chances are slim to none…Seahawks potentially moving on to plan B, C & D. The Seahawks aren’t actively chasing Clowney right now. But who knows, never say never.”

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that the Seahawks’ offer to Clowney was $18.5 million annually likely for a long-term deal. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that some NFL insiders believe the Seahawks’ offer is much lower in the $13 to $15 million range.

One Seahawks’ Insider Believes the Seahawks Gave Clowney a “Take It or Leave It” Offer

Prior to Garafolo’s report, ESPN 710 Seattle’s Dave Wyman told The Seattle Times that he believed the Seahawks were moving on from Clowney after they signed Benson Mayowa. Wyman described the Seahawks’ offer to Clowney as more of a “take it or leave it” type of deal.

“I think that might be an indication that they are not able to get him,” Wyman said of Seattle’s signing of Mayowa, adding that the Seahawks’ offer to Clowney is “a take it or leave it type of deal.” That’s in keeping with what has been the Seahawks’ stance in recent years of setting a value on a player and then not wavering from it.

Heading into the offseason, Clowney praised the Seahawks and indicated that he wanted to return to Seattle. As free agency progressed, it is clear that Clowney is not pleased with the Seahawks’ offer and could be leaving the Pacific Northwest. It will be worth watching whether Clowney has completely shut the door on a return to the Seahawks.

