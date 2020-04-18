Jaguars Discuss Trading Star Running Back: Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to move and shake. Over the past year, the team has traded away some major players, sending Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles last season and A.J. Bouye to the Broncos earlier this offseason.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is rumored to be another top player on the trade block and now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the franchise is discussing Leonard Fournette with rival teams.

Fournette, who recently endorsed the Jaguars bringing in Cam Newton, has played in 36 of a possible 48 games over the past three years. He’s accumulated 2631 yards on 4.3 yards per carry. The 25-year-old has 17 touchdowns in his career.

What is Fournette’s Value on the Trade Market?

Fournette was drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has one more season left on his deal, which makes acquiring him a risky proposition.

Leonard could join a new team and sign an extension. However, if he (or the new team) decides to hold off and let the running back play out the year, there’s no good scenario for the team (when it comes to giving up major assets for Fournette).

If Fournette performs well, he’d be in line for a major deal, though many teams are shying away from paying big bucks to the running back position, as Melvin Gordon saw this offseason. Yet, Fournette is two years younger than Gordon, which could make his market more robust.

A new team would likely want to secure a reasonable extension with Fournette, so that will be factored in the assets they are willing to give up for the running back.

Jaguars Considered Dark Horse for Tua Tagovailoa

The public and private stance of the team is that they will give Gardner Minshew the opportunity to be the starting quarterback in 2020. However, there are rumblings that Jacksonville could select a signal-caller high in the draft. One rival General Manager can envision the Jaguars making a shocking move in the NFL Draft.

“Remember when [Dave] Caldwell shocked everyone and drafted Blake Bortles? Obviously it wasn’t a good pick, but this is one of the most secretive GMs in football,” one GM tells Matt Miller of Bleacher Report. “If he wants a quarterback—and I think a lot of their moves point to that—then no one will know until he executes a trade up to get one.”

The Jaguars own the No. 9 and No. 20 pick in the upcoming draft. The franchise also has an extra first-rounder in next year’s draft, which gives them the ability to maneuver in the draft if they so chose to.

“They’re rebuilding that team in a completely different image,” one scout said. “I wouldn’t be shocked if they call Detroit at No. 3 overall and land Tua [Tagovailoa].”

Where Tua will go on draft night remains a mystery. There are rumors that at least one team in the top-10 has “flunked” the Alabama QB because of his medical history.

