Scout Claims WR Has More ‘Superstar Potential Than Anyone’ in the Draft

For the longest time, it had appeared that former University of Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy was destined to be a slamdunk top-five to top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 2018 Biletnikoff Award recipient lit up the SEC over the past two seasons, topping 1,100 receiving yards and scoring at least 10 touchdowns in back-to-back years.

However, over the past month or so, it appears that Jeudy has fallen out of favor in some draft circles, with draft experts pointing towards the ex-Crimson Tide wideout lacking the certain wow-factor that some of the other top receivers in the class do.

Yet, it’s clear that not all scouts are ready to write off Jeudy. In fact, according to one specific scout, you’d be hard served to find a better player in this year’s draft class, regardless of position.

Scout Believes Jeudy Has More Star Potential Than Young or Burrow

When you think of the potential superstars in the 2020 NFL Draft, chances are names like Chase Young, Isaiah Simmons and Joe Burrow are some of the first to come to mind.

However, when Bob McGinn of The Athletic surveyed numerous NFL scouts, the name Jerry Jeudy came up as a player who one anonymous scout believes has more upside than any of the players previously mentioned.

“He has more of that superstar potential than anyone,” the scout said of Jeudy. “Just a phenomenal route-runner. Explosive. Just makes things happen.”

How Far Will Jeudy Slide Come Draft Day?

Jerry Jeudy has been our personal WR1 on our draft board since before the 2019 college football season. That sentiment still reigns true to this day. His smooth playing style and elite route-running skills are eerily reminiscent of NFL Superstar talents such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs.

In fact, Diggs himself has been extremely impressed by what he’s seen from Jeudy on the football field. “When you look at the tape, he jumps out [of] the screen at you.” Diggs said, per Sports Illustrated.

Yet, while stars in the NFL may be intrigued by Jeudy’s potential elite skillset, NFL teams have seemingly been talking themselves out of the blue-chip prospect. Something that is all too unsurprising during the draft season.

Players like CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma and even Jeudy’s former college teammate at Alabama, Henry Ruggs III, have jumped ahead of him on numerous experts’ position rankings and in their mock drafts.

Lamb offers elite run after catch ability and his contested catch ability has drawn comparisons to all-pro DeAndre Hopkins. Ruggs, on the other hand, is fast, all-time fast.

In Heavy’s latest mock draft, Jeudy comes off the board with the 16th-overall selection, as the Philadelphia Eagles trade up to acquire their future wide receiver one for quarterback Carson Wentz. In this scenario, Jeudy is the third receiver off the board behind both Ruggs and Lamb.

Should Jeudy come off the board earlier come draft day? In our minds? Absolutely. In the mind of the anonymous scout? Without a doubt. However, NFL teams tend to get sidetracked by the wow factor time and time again instead of settling for the guy who is simply the better player.

