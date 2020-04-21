Hall of Fame Coach Implores Lions to Make Bold Draft Move

Jimmy Johnson can be classified as a top NFL mind, and as the leader of some of the greatest teams in league history, it’s safe to say that’s a title he’s earned.

As a result, when it comes to what the Detroit Lions should do, it’s probably not a surprise to say that Johnson has an opinion, and it’s a bold one. Instead of taking the best player to fill a need, Johnson thinks the Lions should select the best quarterback if they can’t find a trade. That’s a sentiment he explains would also make sense for the New York Giants.

Jimmy Johnson says the Lions and/or Giants should draft a QB if they can't trade down in the draft. Do you agree?@curtmenefee | @JimmyJohnson | @ReggieBush pic.twitter.com/OROiyavjFj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 21, 2020

“Three and four, I would think long and hard about taking a quarterback if I didn’t get a trade I wanted,” Johnson said. “You can say well, how about the cornerback, how about the offensive lineman, how about the defensive end. Now you tell me, what’s more valuable, an outstanding cornerback or a franchise quarterback?”

Curt Menefee interrupted and asked Johnson if that meant he would suggest the Lions selecting Tagovailoa even though they have Matthew Stafford entrenched at the position on the roster. The answer was yes.

“If I didn’t get the trade I wanted, I would take one of those franchise quarterbacks because I promise you, the value of those players would go up. People get desperate when they don’t have a quarterback,” Johnson responded. “I promise you, they’ll get more than a No. 1 pick for that pick. You might be able to get 2 ones and a and a two, you might get 2 ones and 2 twos. You might even get a player. Just be patient, because it will pay dividends down the road. And you never can tell, Tua might come in there and maybe you trade Stafford and get a big deal for him.”

At the end of the day, Johnson thinks the team simply needs to be calm and make the best decision from a value standpoint.

“If you don’t get the trade you want, hey, be patient. Take one of those franchise quarterbacks, just wait and let the offers come to you,” he said.

The Lions probably aren’t likely to take this approach, but it’s worth thinking about, especially if the trade market dries up during the NFL Draft as has been rumored in recent days.

Rival Commentator Calls For Lions Drafting Tua Tagovailoa

Recently, Adam Hoge, who covers the Chicago Bears for NBC Sports Chicago, explained what he would do if he was Detroit with the No. 3 pick. As he said, while Tagovailoa is not without concerns, the team should simply pick a dynamic talent and move on from Matthew Stafford in the end.

Hoge wrote:

“Yes, the hip is a concern. But so is Stafford’s back. Tagovailoa is good enough to take a big risk, especially for an organization like the Lions who really need a quarterback capable of putting the national spotlight on Detroit. With all due respect to Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, you don’t take a cornerback at No. 3 overall when you have a quarterback as talented as Tua Tagovailoa sitting there for the entire city to embrace. So here’s my advice to Bob Quinn: draft Tua and trade Stafford. Stafford’s contract is complicated, but the results of a trade are simple. The Lions will take on a large immediate cap hit, which they have plenty of room to absorb. As a result, they will create a very affordable, three-year, team-friendly contract for the team that trades for Stafford, which will only help the return in the deal. In the end, the Lions would have Tua Tagovailoa on a rookie contract, a good return for Stafford (maybe an additional first round pick?), and $33 million of additional cap space in 2021 and $26 million of additional cap space in 2022 to improve other areas of the roster.”

It’s true that the Lions don’t need a quarterback, but if they were to get their hands on Tagovailoa, they would have to make a move with Stafford. Hoge surmises that in such a situation, they could spin Stafford off to the New England Patriots.

It seems like a stretch to say any of this will be happening, but it doesn’t stop people from campaigning for it, no matter whether you’re a commentator or a Hall of Famer.

Colin Cowherd Doesn’t Like Tua Tagovailoa’s Fit With Lions

Even though it doesn’t seem likely to happen at all, what would the fit of Tagovailoa in Detroit be? Not great according to Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. Recently, Cowherd looked at grading all the fits for Tagovailoa, and the Lions didn’t get high marks from the host. They ended up with a D.

Cincinnati Bengals: D- Los Angeles Chargers: A+ Professor @ColinCowherd picks the best destination for Tua Tagovailoa with @JoyTaylorTalks: pic.twitter.com/HJP5JaYRrx — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 7, 2020

“Matt Patricia, this is his last year there. I don’t think it’s going to work,” Cowherd said. “He’s 9-22. I think Minnesota and Green Bay are better teams that are going to have a combined 22 draft picks. I think Chicago, Nick Foles is going to win the starting job. They’re going to be better. He’s going to a bad team. He’s going to have a new coach if he went to Detroit by his second year. They lost Darius Slay on a defense that wasn’t very good. Their best corner.”

Obviously, the Lions don’t have a huge need for a quarterback with Matthew Stafford in the mix and Chase Daniel just signed to back him up. As a result, Cowherd might be right that the fit isn’t great, but it’s not great for the Lions as much as he thinks it’s not good for Tagovailoa.

All this combined makes it likely the team goes in a different direction than Tagovailoa when all is said and done this draft season, even as some see it as a good idea like Johnson.

Matthew Stafford Won’t Get Traded

No matter the rumors or the negativity, it’s clear Stafford isn’t moving and Tagovailoa is not likely to be the picl anyway. Speaking at the NFL Combine, Lions general manager Bob Quinn spoke about the trade rumors regarding Stafford and once again admitted the rumors of the Lions dangling their quarterback is false. Additionally, Quinn explained that he has connected with Stafford, and the quarterback wants to stay with the Lions in Detroit.

Bob Quinn again denies any trade talks involving Stafford. Said he's shared that with Stafford and QB was receptive and wants to remain in Detroit. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 25, 2020

Stafford’s commitment to the Lions makes sense given how much time and effort he has put into quarterbacking the team since he was selected by the team in 2009. Stafford would likely be the last to ask for a trade and would likely want to stick and try to win in Detroit. That much has been confirmed by his wife and family before.

Now, the Lions will set out to build around their leader at quarterback. After seeing this, it’s tough to imagine the Lions deviating and doing what Johnson suggests.

