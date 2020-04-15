Joe Flacco Opens Up on Playing for Hometown Eagles

The Eagles seem to always bring in a veteran quarterback at the last minute. Could a hometown guy be the answer to back up Carson Wentz?

When the Denver Broncos waived Joe Flacco on March 19, there was rampant speculation that the Super Bowl champion would be heading to Philadephia. The 35-year-old signal-caller was born and raised in Audubon, NJ, an 11- minute drive from Lincoln Financial Field. He’s a free agent with serious credentials and apparently, he would be interested in joining the Eagles.

“I’m 35. That’s not old, it’s still young, so I do have plenty of years left in me,” Flacco told 6abc’s Jeff Skeversky. “I’m anxious to get back out there and prove what I can still do.”

🤔 Joe Flacco still wants to play & I asked the free-agent QB about the possibility of going to the Eagles “I grew up with it… all my friends, live & die with the Eagles. There definitely be a lot of very cool things about that. You never know what the future holds”@6abc pic.twitter.com/goqWCycXUj — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) April 13, 2020

While Flacco has gone on record saying he wasn’t necessarily an Eagles fan growing up, he knows how passionate the fans are in Philly. He said it would be “very cool” to play for the hometown team. He cheered for the Lions and 49ers at different points in his life.

“I grew up in the heart of Eagles country,” Flacco told 6abc. “I grew up with it, all my friends, that’s what they are [Eagles fans]. They live and die with the Eagles. There definitely be a lot of very cool things about that. You never know what the future holds.”

Eagles Need Depth Behind QB Carson Wentz

The Eagles have traditionally brought in veteran quarterbacks to hold Carson Wentz’s clipboard ever since Doug Pederson arrived in 2016. First, it was Chase Daniel and he was followed by Nick Foles. After Foles left — and Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist — they went out and got Josh McCown.

Considering Wentz’s troubling injury history, the backup quarterback gig in Philadelphia is one of the most sought-after jobs in football. For that reason, Joe Flacco makes a lot of sense. The 12-year veteran guided the Baltimore Ravens to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Joe Flacco named Super Bowl XLVII MVP! pic.twitter.com/nVEuf4id — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 4, 2013

Flacco’s playoff run that year included matching Joe Montana’s record for postseason touchdowns (11) without an interception. He has thrown for 40,067 passing yards and 218 touchdowns for his career while compiling a record of 98-73 as a starting quarterback.

No Love Lost for Coach Rich Scangarello

One main problem with a possible Joe Flacco rendezvous in Philadelphia could be the Eagles’ new offensive assistant. Rich Scangarello was Flacco’s offensive coordinator in Denver and the two didn’t always gel.

In fact, Flacco called Scangarello out in the middle of last season before the quarterback hit injured reserve with a neck injury. The coach and player publicly duked it out in the media, with Flacco openly criticizing Scangarello’s conservative play-calling.

“I just felt like, what do we have to lose?” Flacco said after a loss to the Colts last October. “Why can’t we be aggressive in some of these situations? That’s kind of how I feel about a lot of the game today.”

Rich Scangarello on Joe Flacco’s comments after the Indy game pic.twitter.com/j4Zh9airum — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 31, 2019

The Eagles hired Scangarello to be their senior offensive assistant, a new role created by the team. Head coach Doug Pederson described the position as a hybrid of a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Scangarello will have his hands “all over the game plan” and he’ll be a strong voice in the quarterbacks room. Considering his recent history with Flacco, the Eagles might not be a good fit.