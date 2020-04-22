Top Running Back Pushing for Seahawks to Select Him in NFL Draft

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has made no secret about his desire to be selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL draft. Taylor has indicated on several occasions that he would love to be drafted by the Seahawks. The running back is one of the players that the Seahawks have met with leading up to the NFL draft.

“When I met with the Seahawks, the first person that I saw as soon as I walked through the door was Pete Carroll,” Taylor told Pro Football Talk. “…That was the first guy I met when I walked in the room, I was like ‘Wow, I just shook hands with Pete Carroll. This is really happening right now.’…I would love to play for the Seahawks.”

Seahawks Draft Blog’s Rob Staton put together a mashup of all the times Taylor has mentioned the Seahawks in interviews. Taylor may even be getting some support from within the Seahawks’ building. Wilson liked Staton’s tweet featuring Taylor campaigning for the Seahawks to select him in the upcoming draft. Wilson spent his final college season at Wisconsin and is likely to have some familiarity with the running back with his connection to the university.

“I did get to meet Pete Carroll, which was cool because he is one of those coaches that you always hear on TV and you’re like, ‘Man, he seems like a great person. He seems like he really cares about his players,'” Taylor explained to Fox’s Colin Cowherd. “And I definitely did get that vibe from him at the combine.”

Pete Carroll Noted That the Seahawks Need to Add Depth at Running Back

The Seahawks’ top two running backs are both coming off season-ending injuries. Chris Carson is expected to be ready for the start of the season, but Rashaad Penny’s status is less certain. Heading into the offseason, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted the team needed to add depth at the position. Seattle did not add any running backs in free agency, which points to the team likely selecting a player in the draft.

“We have to make sure that we have enough depth,” Carroll told Sports Illustrated. “Chris should be absolutely fine. We won’t overdue it with him, he’s had two great back-to-back seasons. We’re going to take care of him throughout all the way to game time when it comes up, so that means we’ve got some spots available for guys to compete for, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Taylor Met With the Seahawks at the NFL Combine

We know there is at least some level of mutual interest between the Seahawks and Taylor. As Taylor alluded to in the above interviews, he was one of several running backs the Seahawks met with at the NFL Combine. Taylor was one of the most productive running backs in college football during his time at Wisconsin.

Taylor is coming off two straight seasons of rushing for more than 2,000 yards. The Wisconsin back is still proving he can be effective in the passing game but did notch 26 receptions for 252 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

Taylor posted 2003 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final season with the Badgers. The main knock on Taylor is his fumbling issues in college, but his 4.39 40 time may make teams willing to forget his ball security issues.

Taylor and D’Andre Swift are the two running backs believed to have a chance to be selected in the first round. The Seahawks may be reluctant to take a running back at No. 27, but Seattle could be inclined to select one if they trade down into the second round.

