Nets Legend Reveals Why Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Are East’s Top Team

The Brooklyn Nets have assets.

Last summer they signed both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving via free agency after many believed that the duo would sign with the New York Knicks.

"The Nets got two good superstars this summer," Knicks swingman, Kevin Knox told me this past fall.

“But it just fuels the fire for us.”

Meanwhile back at the ranch: The Nets also have DeAndre Jordan, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie and a glut of other quality top-tier role players to compliment the dynamic duo of Durant and Irving.

Million Dollar Question: How will they fare next season when everyone is healthy?

To that we turn to New York City hoops legend and former New Jersey Nets point guard, Kenny Anderson.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Anderson spoke high praise of Durant and Irving and shared why the Nets will be royalty at the top of the NBA’s Eastern Conference next season.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What do you think of when the NBA season does resume next season, what do you think of the adjustment period between he and Kyrie starting off fresh? Is that going to be adjustment period: Year One with the two of them on the floor together?

Kenny Anderson: Nah I don’t think so because Kyrie experienced it with Boston and he experienced it in Cleveland. I think he’s going to able to play with Kevin Durant because he experienced it with Golden State and played with some great players. The Nets are going to look beautiful. I’m excited for their season with Kyrie and Kevin Durant running the show, but the Nets have to find those pieces that’s going to fit in with them and then that’s where they’re gonna shine.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What are they missing?

Kenny Anderson: They’re not missing at this time because they got the big guy – I forget his name…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Are you talking about Jarrett Allen or are you talking about Claxton?…

Kenny Anderson: No not them. The big guy from the Clippers – DeAndre Jordan. Jordan’s gonna be there, and man they got some talent. They got some talent with those two guys. They have to find a way to mesh. If they can find a way to mesh, they’ll be FINE. They’re going to be one of the top teams in the East.