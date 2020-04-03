As the NBA hiatus pushes on, teams are left wondering what the rest of the season will look like. Among the most anxious are the Los Angeles Lakers, who were surging into the final stretch of the season and held the top seed in the Western Conference at the time games were suspended.
With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers reeled off a 49-14 record and had their sights set on the franchise’s first title since 2010. While the superstar duo certainly were the catalysts in guiding the Lakers to the top of the West, chemistry throughout the roster also played a huge role in the team’s success.
With the close bonds within the team, it won’t be too hard for chemistry to resurface once things get rolling again. However, being able to capitalize on the momentum that was gained during the season will be a different story.
The Lakers were one of the best teams at doing that during the season, building win streaks of seven or more games five different times this season. Outside of a four-game losing streak in December, the Lakers lost back-to-back games just once this season.
“We’re going to have to recreate it,” Vogel said, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “And I think it’s going to be difficult to just say, ‘Hey, maintain, maintain, maintain [during the break] and we just got to pick up right where we left off.’ We have to reestablish our chemistry, reestablish our work ethic, reestablish our conditioning and rhythm and timing. … But every team in the league is going to have to do that.”
Lakers Have Been Staying in Touch
James said recently on the Road Trippin’ Podcast, hosted by former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, that the team has been staying in close contact — from a distance, of course.
“We got a text chain between all the guys on the team. And we just stay in touch every day, pretty much,” James said. “Random [expletive]. It could be something that’s on the internet, guys send a clip. … To Laker Nation: the guys are staying connected. Everybody knows where everyone is. We know what’s going on.”
Frank Vogel Has Been Preparing for Playoffs
Just like everyone else who has been practicing social distancing, Vogel has been finding ways to stay busy. In an interview with Chris McGee of Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers head man said he’s been watching lots of tape on potential playoff opponents.
“The last week or so, I’ve been knocking out some film projects. I watched a lot of our games just to study where we were at with our offensive package, our defensive system, the ways we were growing, taking notes, making sure that we’re prepared to pick up where left off.
“Obviously, if you go on the NBA app on Apple TV, you can watch every single one of the games that our potential playoff opponents have played, so there’s a great opportunity to sit on the couch, log on to games and just watch them in flow. We coaches, we watch a lot of edits that are sorted by defensive coverages, the offensive playbook, etc. — but it’s nice to be able to just watch games and get a feel for that opponent.”