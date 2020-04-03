“We’re going to have to recreate it,” Vogel said, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “And I think it’s going to be difficult to just say, ‘Hey, maintain, maintain, maintain [during the break] and we just got to pick up right where we left off.’ We have to reestablish our chemistry, reestablish our work ethic, reestablish our conditioning and rhythm and timing. … But every team in the league is going to have to do that.”

Lakers Have Been Staying in Touch

James said recently on the Road Trippin’ Podcast, hosted by former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, that the team has been staying in close contact — from a distance, of course.

“We got a text chain between all the guys on the team. And we just stay in touch every day, pretty much,” James said. “Random [expletive]. It could be something that’s on the internet, guys send a clip. … To Laker Nation: the guys are staying connected. Everybody knows where everyone is. We know what’s going on.”

Frank Vogel Has Been Preparing for Playoffs

Just like everyone else who has been practicing social distancing, Vogel has been finding ways to stay busy. In an interview with Chris McGee of Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers head man said he’s been watching lots of tape on potential playoff opponents.

“The last week or so, I’ve been knocking out some film projects. I watched a lot of our games just to study where we were at with our offensive package, our defensive system, the ways we were growing, taking notes, making sure that we’re prepared to pick up where left off.

“Obviously, if you go on the NBA app on Apple TV, you can watch every single one of the games that our potential playoff opponents have played, so there’s a great opportunity to sit on the couch, log on to games and just watch them in flow. We coaches, we watch a lot of edits that are sorted by defensive coverages, the offensive playbook, etc. — but it’s nice to be able to just watch games and get a feel for that opponent.”

