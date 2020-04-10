The date is set for the first sliver of NBA and WNBA action we’ve seen in nearly a full month—the NBA HORSE Challenge that will air on ESPN starting on Sunday April 12 with the finals on Thursday, April 16. While Thunder guard Chris Paul and Hawks guard Trae Young are both headliners in the event, there is one player who is notably absent—Lakers star LeBron James, who has been doing what he can to occasionally entertain his followers during the NBA’s coronavirus shutdown.

This week, we’ve seen the absurd ranting of Skip Bayless on why James would get “wiped out” in a HORSE competition against Michael Jordan, a thought exercise that, at least, filled some airtime on Fox. Jordan, surely, was a more reliable shooter than James during his career but he also is 57 years old, making the entire hypothetical scenario rather silly.

But it turns out, James does not have a great history with the modest game of HORSE. Back in 2008, after James had led the NBA by averaging 30.0 points per game, a fellow named David Kalb won a contest sponsored by the Cub Cadet lawnmower company and then did, in fact, wipe out James in a HORSE competition on Venice Beach, California.

Kalb did run rings around James in their game, so much so that James asked for a rematch. Kalb won that, too.

LeBron James and HORSE Did Not Mix Well

Fortunately, there is video. And it wasn’t pretty for James.

VideoVideo related to lakers’ lebron james once got drubbed in horse—by a former div. iii player 2020-04-10T11:41:14-04:00

DeKalb, it turns out, is a former Div. III player at Capital University in Ohio, who is a bit of a trick-shot master. He heard about Cub Cadet’s “Trick Shot Challenge” and got right to work. “A buddy of mine heard about it and called me,” Kalb said at the time. “I knew it was right up my alley.”

The shot that won Kalb the right to face James had him launching a shot toward a basket that was placed on the forks of a spinning forklift. It went in and Kalb’s destiny was sealed.

As was James’, it turns out.

“I never specifically practiced any shots to use against him,” Kalb said. “I play ‘H-O-R-S-E’ a lot with my roommates so I just used the same shots we’ve been doing for years.”

Kalb Remains a Trick-Shot Master

Kalb has continued to home his trick-shot abilities over the years and has made some major degree-of-difficulty shots.

There’s this one, an updated version of the shot that got him his showdown with James:

"@GoPro: David Kalb vs. the rest of the teams playing today. Who wins in a trick shot contest? #MarchMadnesshttps://t.co/5JZ5blp2Rp" — Josh Hermon (@_MyNameIsJosh_) March 25, 2015

There’s this one that defies description:

David Kalb with an INSANE trick shot! (@burpintootin) pic.twitter.com/7Djvn6GxVb — Josh Horton (@JugglinJosh) May 20, 2019

Oh, and this, in which Kalb rides a unicycle, nails a shot off a beach cliff and catches a football pass at the same time, because, you know, making the shot alone would not have been quite enough:

When the ESPN special airs, Young and Paul will be joined by former Celtics star Paul Pierce and ex-Pistons star Chauncey Billups. Current players Zach LaVine and Mike Conley Jr. will also participate, as will recently announced Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings and the WNBA’s Allie Quigley.

Kalb won’t be involved. But he may have damaged James just enough to keep him out of this contest.

READ MORE: LeBron James Teases Idea of Breaking Down His Best Games on IG