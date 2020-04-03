Analyst Makes Harsh Accusation of LeBron James

At this point in the year, NBA teams are usually gearing up for the final stretch of the season with the playoffs just around the corner. It’s something Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has done for nearly two decades of his career.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic halting the season and changing our way of life as we know it, players have been forced off the court.

James has been outspoken that, like many other NBA players, he’s bummed about the stoppage of games, which started back on March 11. At the time of the hiatus, James was surging into the MVP race, closing the previously wide gap on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He was named the player of the month in February, averaging 26.0 points (.497 FG%), 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists while leading the Lakers to a 9-2 record. Then James dropped a few classic performances in wins against the Bucks and Clippers — top contenders in their respective conferences.

James is a player who feeds off the fans when he’s on the court, both in home and away and has said that he can’t imagine games without people in the stands — which could be a reality when NBA games do resume.

“What is the word ‘sport’ without ‘fan’?” James said on the Road Trippin’ Podcast (h/t ESPN). “There’s no excitement. There’s no crying. There’s no joy. There’s no back-and-forth.

“… That’s what also brings out the competitive side of the players to know that you’re going on the road in a hostile environment and yes, you’re playing against that opponent in front of you, but you really want to kick the fans’ ass too.”

That’s been a consistent sentiment from James, who said something similar before the situation escalated in the United States.

However, FS1 analyst Ric Bucher believes James is saying that simply to avoid getting back on the court.

“The desire to play in front of fans is really a cover for ‘I don’t want to play these playoffs when I know I’m going to be at a disadvantage,'” Bucher said while on Speak for Yourself. “The age is a factor. And while we may look at him and say, ‘man, he doesn’t look like he’s 35,’ he knows he’s 35. And he knows he’s calibrated things very carefully this season in order to not look 35. But the reality is, two months off, having to start from zero, playing with one of the oldest teams in the league — he knows he’s now at a disadvantage in terms of being able to get this done. He looks much better if there is no resumption of the season.”

James Has Expressed Concern About his Body During Hiatus

While it might be somewhat of a hot take from Bucher, James said he was thinking about his body when it came to all this unplanned time off during his podcast appearance.

“When you’ve been building six months of conditioning and preparation and then (it’s gone), the narrative that I don’t like (is), ‘Well, now guys get so much rest.’ Or, like, ‘LeBron, he’s 35, he’s got so many minutes on his body, now he gets so much rest,’” James said on the podcast (h/t ESPN). “It’s actually the opposite for me because my body, when we stopped playing, was asking me, like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ “My body was like, ‘Hey man, what the hell is going on? It’s March 13, you’re getting ready for the playoffs, why are you shutting down right now?’ And I was right there turning the corner, like, I felt like I was rounding third base, getting ready for the postseason. “So, the rest factor, I think it’s a little bit overly blown. Especially when you’re in the full swing of things.”

