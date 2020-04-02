LaMelo Ball, Jermaine Jackson Purchase Australian NBL Team

LaMelo Ball, who is a top NBA prospect, shocked many by forgoing the opportunity to play collegiately within the states, instead opting to play for the Illawarra Hawks, a team in the NBL. Now, ESPN reports that the 18-year-old owns the team.

Jermaine Jackson will be a co-owner along with Ball. Jackson is currently Ball’s manager.

“We own the team,” Jackson, who is Ball’s agent said. “It’s a done deal.”

Ball had a great experience during his time in the Australian League.

“Melo loves the Illawarra fans,” Jackson told ESPN. “He loves that community. They opened their arms to him. They made us feel like we are at home. When we started hearing about the issues they were going through, we talked about it and decided, ‘Let’s own the team.’

“He is going to be locked into his NBA career, but we are going to hire the right people to oversee everything. He wants to create the best basketball program possible for that community there.”

Who is Jermaine Jackson?

Jackson (not THAT Jermaine Jackson from the Jackson Five) coached Ball earlier in the NBA prospect’s life, prior to the guard opting to take his talents to Australia.

He spent five seasons in the NBA after not being selected in the 1999 draft out of the University of Detroit Mercy. He began his professional career with the Pistons before shuffling through several teams in the league.

Jackson had stints with the Raptors, Hawks and Knicks early in his five year NBA career. New York traded him to Chicago as part of the infamous Eddy Curry trade. Jackson never suited up for the Bulls, as the team immediately waived him. He then latched on with the Bucks and later on with the SuperSonics.

In addition to his NBA career, Jackson played in several international leagues, including China, Italy, and Israel. His coaching career includes serving as a coach for his alma maters. He spent most of his time at Detroit Mercy as an assistant, though he had a short stint as the interim head coach.

Jackson believes Ball’s decision to play abroad for a season will create a trend of having more top prospects forgo the NCAA and look to the NBL.

“When high school kids hear LaMelo owns the team, they will want to come,” Jackson said. “They’ll know they will be taken care of. We’re going to put the organization on steroids, building it into a program that guys want to play for. I’m in touch with several former NBA GMs that want to go there to help out and high-level coaches that won every championship you can imagine.”

LaMelo Continues to Prepare for NBA Draft

Ball, whose brother, Lonzo, was the No. 2 overall pick back in 2017, is expected to be a top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He continues to train in California. The 18-year-old prospect could even go No. 1. The Warriors, Cavaliers, and Wolves have the best offs of obtaining the top overall pick, as Hoops Rumors’ reverse standings indicate.