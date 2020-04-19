Michael Jordan Documentary: What Time & TV Channel Is ‘Last Dance’ on?

The new Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” will debut its first episodes tonight, Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern. It is the first two shows of the 10-episode docu-series as part of a partnership between ESPN and Netflix.

ESPN will show two new episodes every Sunday night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. through May 17. Netflix will be showing the series outside the United States releasing two new episodes beginning at 3 a.m. Eastern every Monday from April 20 through May 18.

ESPN Has Uncensored Version of “The Last Dance,” While ESPN2 Is Without Curse Words

There are two viewing options for “The Last Dance” as fans looking for the uncensored version where profanity will air unaltered should tune into ESPN. There is a more family-friendly option airing simultaneously on ESPN2 where a lot of the profanity will be censored just like a traditional broadcast.

ESPN is owned by Disney and typically takes a more conservative approach to programming. ESPN vice president of content Connor Schell discussed the decision to air an unedited version of the documentary.

“We take a lot of pride in sports as a communal viewing experience,” Schell explained to Variety. “All members of the family get to watch this. “We felt this was the right thing to do…[the unedited interviews] makes it feel more honest and more authentic and raw.”

Jordan Admitted to Being Concerned About How People Would Perceive Him After the Documentary

The documentary focuses on the 1997-98 Bulls team which was Jordan’s final season in Chicago. Jordan was initially skeptical of having the footage released in the documentary. Director Jason Hehir relayed a conversation he had with Jordan about the series in an interview with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch.

“And he said, ‘When people see this footage I’m not sure they’re going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said,’” Hehir recounted to The Athletic.

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule of “The Last Dance” documentary.

Michael Jordan Documentary Schedule: “The Last Dance” Episodes

DATE EPISODE TIME(ET)/TV Sun., April 19 The Last Dance Ep. 1 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., April 19 The Last Dance Ep. 2 10 p.m. ESPN Sun., April 26 The Last Dance Ep. 3 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., April 26 The Last Dance Ep. 4 10 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 3 The Last Dance Ep. 5 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 3 The Last Dance Ep. 6 10 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 10 The Last Dance Ep. 7 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 10 The Last Dance Ep. 8 10 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 17 The Last Dance Ep. 9 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 17 The Last Dance Ep. 10 10 p.m. ESPN

“The Last Dance” Re-Air Schedule

DATE EPISODE TIME(ET)/TV Sun., April 26 The Last Dance Ep. 1 7 p.m. ESPN Sun., April 26 The Last Dance Ep. 2 8 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 3 The Last Dance Ep. 3 7 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 3 The Last Dance Ep. 4 8 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 10 The Last Dance Ep. 5 7 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 10 The Last Dance Ep. 6 8 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 17 The Last Dance Ep. 7 7 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 17 The Last Dance Ep. 8 8 p.m. ESPN

Netflix Schedule (Outside of the United States)

The following is a Netflix schedule for “The Last Dance” episodes. Viewers outside the United States can watch two new episodes on Netflix each week on the Monday after the Sunday ESPN premier.