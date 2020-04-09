LeBron James Reveals Affinity for Tiger King Docuseries

NBA players are encroaching of a month without basketball, so it’s no surprise that many players have spent the time at home in front of the television. That includes Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who revealed that he’s been binge-watching Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries.

“Pretty much anything that has the word ‘king’ in it, I pretty much watch,” James said on a conference call Wednesday, per ESPN. “‘Tiger King,’ ‘Lion King,’ all of the kings. Yeah, I do all of that, I watch them all.”

🐯👑 @KingJames "Yes, LeBron has watched “Tiger King.” He’d watched “pretty much anything that has the word ‘king’ in it,” he said “Lion King, Tiger King…”"@Mike_Bresnahan | #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/BGyhPY9LEL — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) April 8, 2020

James, is nicknamed “King James,” so his affinity for all thing King makes some sense. But while Joe Exotic and the cast of wild characters in Tiger King distracted for a bit from the crisis the world is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic, James understands how challenging this time is for everyone.

“I believe that this is a roadblock for all of us, not only as Americans, but for the world,” James said. “This is a roadblock. It’s a test for all of us. It’s a test of our mental side, our spiritual side, it’s a test for everything. We had grew so comfortable with how we live our life and everyday life that it’s now time to take a pause.”

LeBron James Knows Lakers Fans Will Cheer on ‘In Spirit’

James has been opposed to playing NBA games without fans, but has come to understand the situation the league is facing. While the contests will certainly be different, he knows the Lakers will feel fans’ energy from afar.

“If it comes to a point if we’re playing without our fans, we still know that we have Laker faithful with us in spirit,” he said. “We know they’ll be home cheering us on, online, on their phones, on their tablets watching us playing, so hopefully we can bottle that energy that we know we’re getting from them. Bottle that loyalty that they’ve had for not only this year, but since the Lakers have been in Los Angeles.

“So hopefully we’re able to channel that. Channel that energy, channel that focus and bring them with us if we’re either at Staples without fans or we’re somewhere in an isolated location playing the game of basketball.”

LeBron James Would ‘Love’ For Season to Get Going

With James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers reeled off a 49-14 record and had their sights set on the franchise’s first title since 2010. That made the stoppage especially unfortunate for the Lakers, but James knows the conversations will be had to find a creative solution to the problem—if it’s possible.

“I believe once [the pandemic is] under control and they allow us to resume some type of activity, I would love to get the season back going,” James said Wednesday. “I feel like we’re in a position where we can get back and start to compete for a championship, get back to doing what we love to do, making our Laker faithful proud of us, of being back on the floor. And if it’s in one single, isolated destination … if it’s Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us in the best possible chance to be safe — not only on the floor, but also off the floor, as well — then those conversations will be had. Just figuring out a way.”

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield’s Former Coach Shares Why Browns QB Will Rebound