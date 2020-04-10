11 Best Left Handed Golf Clubs & Accessories: Buy & Save

Calling all lefties! We know there are considerably more right handed golfers in the world, but we’re not here to talk about them. This post is all about the swinging southpaws, so we’ve compiled a list below of the most popular and best left handed golf clubs and accessories. We’ve got complete golf club sets, irons, drivers, wedges, putters, hybrids, and more. We’ve also added some must-have accessories, including iron covers, gloves, and training aids. Take a look; we’re sure you’ll find something you like.
The Callaway Strata Complete Golf Set comes with 12 total pieces — 9 clubs, 2 headcovers and 1 stand bag. The clubs included are a 460cc driver (with cover) that has an extra large sweet spot for more forgiveness and distance; a 3-Wood; a 5-Hybrid, a 6-Iron through pitching wedge, and a mallet-style putter.
It’s a sweet bargain for the beginner who is just getting his feet wet on the course. The lightweight stand bag comes complete with 5 pockets — including those for apparel, equipment, as well as a insulated cooler for drinks and snacks — and a comfortable dual-strap carrying system.
Some of the newer and more innovative left handed golf clubs on the market are the Callaway Mavrik Irons Set, which are designed by Artificial Intelligence and are highlighted by Flash Face Cup Technology.
Flash Face Cup Technology combines with the 360 Face Cup to promote maximize ball speed for even greater distance. The tungsten energy core has tungsten-infused weights that highlights the center of gravity (CG) of each club to give you optimal loft, ball flight, and desired spin upon landing. And the urethane microspheres help reduce vibration on contact for excellent feel.
You can get three different shaft flexes — Light, Regular, and Stiff in either Graphite or Steel. There are also numerous club combination possibilities as you can mix irons and different wedges. These just the irons, it doesn’t include golf bags or putters.
The Pinemeadow Golf PGX Putter is appealing all the way around — in style, playability, and price. It’s an older model, yet it remains one of the best bargains and most popular Pinemeadow mallet-style putters.
The white club head is certain to add some personality to your set of clubs, but it also serves an important function. The contrast of the PGX’s white club head against the green grass will help you focus at address to make sure your alignment (you can see the alignment lines really pop in the picture) is precise and where you want it.
Tour-weighted at 380 grams, the extra weight will help you be more consistent on faster greens and will also help promote a smooth, stable stroke. Another plus, the PGX Putter comes with a headcover.
The TaylorMade M6 Driver garnered Golf Digest’s 2019 Hot List, getting Gold status, thanks to its innovative technology. You can also find it in the bag of many PGA players.
Thanks to innovative technology, this club pushes the limits of legality. But don’t worry, it is by the USGA and R&A. So let’s see why. It has a large 460cc head, which features Speed Injected Technology, a Twist Face, an aerodynamic sole with “Inertia Generator,” and Hammerhead 2.0. We’ll break down what each does below:
Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you have an off-center hit, the face is designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots. Then the Speed Injected technology was added. It is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can get the maximize distance based on your swing speed. The combination of these pushes the legal limits. In other words, it has an extremely “hot” face.
Inertia Generator: The aerodynamic head is designed to increase club speed for extra distance and the “Inertia Generator” stores 46 grams of weight low and back so there’s plenty of forgiveness.
Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 slot helps produce a larger sweet spot and helps on miss-hits.
And there are plenty of options you can choose from when assembling your perfect club. Right or left hand, Fujikura Atmos Black or Orange shaft in either Regular, Stiff, Senior or Extra Stiff (Atmos Black only), and lofts of 9.5, 10.5 or 12 degrees. The M6 also includes a headcover and a stock grip.
The highlight of Pinemeadow Golf’s PGX Offset Driver is its anti-slice technology, something many players struggle with, especially beginners. Oh, and the club comes at a great value.
This anti-slice design helps you square the ball at impact which results in straighter drives so you can enjoy watching your golf balls land in the fairway and not the woods or water hazard.
The driver has a large club head at 460cc and sweet spot, which promotes excellent forgiveness even on off-centered hits. It has a 10.5 degree loft, a 58 lie, and it weighs 200 grams. The black matte finish with white and green highlights is not only stylish, but will aid in pre-shot alignment. The club has a regular flex graphite shaft and comes with a headcover.
The Intech EZ Roll Golf Chipper packs a lot of useful features and functionality into a very affordable club.
What do golf chippers do and how do you use it? These clubs are best used when you’re just off the green, as they’re somewhat of a hybrid between a low iron or wedge and a putter. The chipper loft is roughly between 35 and 37 degrees, which is similar to a 7-iron. The weight distribution and center of mass is different in the chipper, though. You hit the chipper basically the way you roll a putt. So even though there is a higher loft, you won’t pop it into the air.
The back-weighted design of the Intech EZ Roll is easy-to-hit and the non-glare satin finish helps on sunny days while the top lines help get you proper alignment on both putts and chips. The gooseneck hosel is designed to be shank-proof and the larger face makes it a forgiving club, one every beginner could benefit from.
The Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Hybrid is a very easy-to-hit club and is designed to get a higher launch and longer distance.
The HiBore Crown lowers the crown 5mm and that lowers the weight, allowing you to get higher launch, while the innovative Flex-Fins compress at impact causing faster ball speeds that results in greater distance. The club has a Miyazaki C. Kua Shaft, which is lightweight with a higher balance point.
Available in numerous shaft flexes and lofts, you’ll also get a headcover. This model is a bit older, but if you want to see something from 2020, check out the Cleveland Golf Halo Hybrid Club.
The TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Wedge is highlighted by full-face scoring lines and bigger toe section to maximize spin on every shot and on every part of the club face.
The versatile club is ideal for all sorts of shots around the green, flops, chips, bump-and-runs, pitches, and more.
Other top features include the Precision Weight Port (PWP), which is designed to relocate weight for better center of gravity (CG) that will create more balance and control; and the ZTP Groove Technology which has steeper side walls and is designed to maximum spin.
The club is available in a variety of lofts, including 52, 54, 56, 58, and 60 degrees.
If you have left handed golf clubs, you’ll need specific iron covers. And these Craftsman Golf covers will add a colorful flair to your golf bag while providing maximum protection.
Highlighted by brightly colored embroidery on the numbers, each club will be easy to identify in your bag. Made of durable PU leather, each club cover has a Velcro closure system with a soft velvet inner lining which ensures both durability and protection.
Designed to fit irons from all brands, the set includes 12 pieces — 7 for irons (3 through 9) and 5 for wedges (approach, lob, pitching, sand, and another of your choice).
The Callaway Opti Color Leather Golf Glove combines comfort, grip, and cool, vivid colors in an affordable glove.
The glove is available in a variety of bright colors, including Black, Blue, Gray (pictured), Green, Light Blue, Navy, and Red.
Among the features are the perforations on the palm, which help reduce moisture build-up and promote breathability; Opti Feel technology which features soft, durable leather; and an Opti Fit adjustable wrist closure with a moisture-wicking cuff.
The Orange Whip Short Game Training Wedge uses innovative technology to help you improve all aspects of your wedge game.
The shaft is very flexible — as in it can basically bend. It forces you to keep a consistent grip and is designed to keep your elbows, shoulders, and back aligned for more consistency. You’ll get immediate feedback and you’ll see positive results in your rhythm and distance training.
Note: it’s not recommended you take full practice swings with this club.
