11 Best Left Handed Golf Clubs & Accessories: Buy & Save

The TaylorMade M6 Driver garnered Golf Digest’s 2019 Hot List, getting Gold status, thanks to its innovative technology. You can also find it in the bag of many PGA players.

Thanks to innovative technology, this club pushes the limits of legality. But don’t worry, it is by the USGA and R&A. So let’s see why. It has a large 460cc head, which features Speed Injected Technology, a Twist Face, an aerodynamic sole with “Inertia Generator,” and Hammerhead 2.0. We’ll break down what each does below:

Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you have an off-center hit, the face is designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots. Then the Speed Injected technology was added. It is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can get the maximize distance based on your swing speed. The combination of these pushes the legal limits. In other words, it has an extremely “hot” face.

Inertia Generator: The aerodynamic head is designed to increase club speed for extra distance and the “Inertia Generator” stores 46 grams of weight low and back so there’s plenty of forgiveness.

Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 slot helps produce a larger sweet spot and helps on miss-hits.

And there are plenty of options you can choose from when assembling your perfect club. Right or left hand, Fujikura Atmos Black or Orange shaft in either Regular, Stiff, Senior or Extra Stiff (Atmos Black only), and lofts of 9.5, 10.5 or 12 degrees. The M6 also includes a headcover and a stock grip.

Browse a wider selection of Golf Drivers for Distance & Accuracy for more high-end options.