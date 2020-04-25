D’Andre Swift’s Father Shows Insane Workout Regimen [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions drafted D’Andre Swift with the 35th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it’s possible they should have drafted his father Darren Swift instead.

During the draft, after Swift was selected, a profile of his father was presented and it’s clear that he might be one of the most jacked fathers in America. Swift, the owner of Swift Fit Philadelphia, was shown doing an insane workout regiment and showing just how in shape he is, a snippet which was caught by Barstool Sports.

Darren Swift will beat up your dad no problem pic.twitter.com/rXpUhPLuX2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2020

As many said, Swift’s father should be eligible for the draft, as he looks more fit than a lot of the players who will be joining his son in the NFL next season.

Is D'Andre Swift's dad eligible for the draft? Because we'd draft him pic.twitter.com/jwCwQewyfQ — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 24, 2020

Seeing Swift’s father getting after it has to be motivating for Lions fans, and should also be motivating for the Lions themselves. It’s always fun to see players come to Detroit with personality, and it’s clear Swift and his family will be full of that.

D’Andre Swift Stats

Arguably the best runner on the board and a player who many figured would go off the board in the first round, Swift is a hard charging back out of Georgia who was tough in his career playing in the SEC. With 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career, there is little doubting how well Swift would do at toting the rock and fitting in well within Detroit’s backfield situation.

Swift coming from the SEC will be huge for him in terms of being able to fit in seamlessly to the team. Georgia has put a lot of great runners into the league lately, and the hope for Swift is that he can join the squad and become the next runner that follows in the footsteps of players like Todd Gurley, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. All of them have become great, and

Lions Need Running Backs

Detroit has a solid player on their team currently in Kerryon Johnson that they are developing. Johnson, however, has run into a few issues with injuries the last few years, so the team is looking for someone else that can be a solid running mate for Johnson moving forward. On the roster, Bo Scarbrough showed late last season that he could be a potential answer for the team, but if the Lions are looking for someone else to build around, they may want to target the draft, which is where Dobbins comes in. The team could also look to free agency for a veteran running back, or could make drafting a runner a bigger priority than a mid-round selection.

Adding another running back in the draft would allow the Lions to enter the 2020 season with much better depth, and be covered if something were to happen on the roster, as has been the case in the last few years.

Obviously, they hare thrilled to have Swift in the mix not only for his talent, but for the opportunity to call on his father to provide some training tips in order to get some of the other players jacked.

