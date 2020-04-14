Lions’ Danny Amendola Shows Solid Quarantine Training Regimen

While the members of the Detroit Lions are currently under quarantine like everyone else, that doesn’t mean they are taking any days off work when they can help it.

Wideout Danny Amendola recently showed off what he is doing to stay in shape during this period of time, and it’s clear that he is staying on the grind and making the most of his offseason away from the field. Here’s a look at Amendola putting in the work on the JUGS machine and showing off an array of hand skills:

No days off for Amendola 👐 (via @DannyAmendola) pic.twitter.com/aZWz8YGjHy — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 14, 2020

Amendola continues to impress with his tireless work ethic and dedication, and this spirit is nothing new whatsoever to those who have watched his game through the years. It’s clear that Amendola will be ready to go whenever football should return with training like this.

Danny Amendola Was Rumored to Join Tom Brady

As Doug Kyed of NESN.com speculated months ago, Amendola might have been eying a reunion with Tom Brady this offseason, no matter where the quarterback could have land. This could have even included a return to New England Patriots if Brady wanted to go back there when all is said and done.

Don't be surprised if Tom Brady brings along FA WR Danny Amendola to wherever he plays next season. That could even be a reunion in New England. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 29, 2020

Brady ended up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and in the end, Amendola did not join Brady, and appeared content to be sticking in Detroit with Matthew Stafford and the team’s offense.

Danny Amendola’s Contract Revealed

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions gave Amendola a one year contract worth $5 million next season. He can make as much as $6 million on the contract. The deal includes $4.5 million guaranteed for Amedola at age 34. Obviously, that’s a pretty good deal for the player considering his age and standing in the league at this point.

The #Lions signed WR Danny Amendola to a one-year, $5 million extension that includes $4.5M guaranteed, source said. He’d get $5.5M if he produces like last year — max with incentives is $6M. Another solid payday at age 34. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 26, 2020

The deal is fair for both the Lions and the player, given the team gets a cheaper veteran option who knows the offense and can deliver some big plays, and Amendola gets to stay in a place that he’s comfortable. The deal shows just how important the Lions viewed Amendola for their offense and their team next season in a critical 2020 year.

This was a busy past week for the Lions, as they released Damon Harrison to save some cash. Now, with Amendola coming back, the Lions have kept a key part of their offense left over from the 2019 season. The hope is with some health around Amendola, the team can get even better with him in the mix.

If they do, both he and the Lions will likely cash in together. That’s what the expectation is with this move.

Danny Amendola’s 2019 Stats

Amendola made his biggest mark in the league when he was on the Patriots, but he had an impressive bounce back season in 2019. He put up 678 yards and 1 touchdown for the Lions last year. That was one year after his 575 yard performance with the Miami Dolphins. As a whole, he’s put up 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns in the NFL, which are very solid numbers.

This past season, Amendola didn’t look to be slowing down at 34 years old with the Lions. It’s likely that he has plenty left, and the Lions likely love his leadership as much as his ability to make key catches in traffic for the team.

As the workout shows, Amendola never completely left the grind.

