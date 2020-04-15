Lions Illuminate Ford Field Honoring Front Line Workers Battling Coronavirus [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions have been in a community which has been hard hit by the coronavirus, and they have been doing everything they can to make sure everyone in the city is supported well amid the crisis.

Even Ford Field, Detroit’s stadium, has been lit up in order to pay tribute to the brave healthcare workers and those on the front lines working to sustain life for everyone during the pandemic. The outside of the stadium has been illuminated blue during the evening hours.

Here’s a photo of how it looks:

Thank you to all those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19! 💙#LightItBlue #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/eIfzMyneAS — Ford Field (@fordfield) April 10, 2020

It’s a bright shining light amid a city which is facing plenty of hardship and rough times lately.

Lions, Matt Patricia Treat Hospital Workers For Lunch

Not only has the coach tried to put his mind and wallet to use in order to help ease the pain of a hard hit community, he is also continuing on his theme of giving during this unprecedented pandemic. As was revealed Friday, the Lions and Patricia are now sponsoring food trucks to come to Henry Ford Hospital in the city in order to serve first responders.

When I spoke with Matt Patricia last week he said he was working with the team to line up food trucks to provide meals for hospital staff. The Lions announced that's a reality now with five trucks set to provide for Henry Ford Hospital staffers next week. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) April 10, 2020

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the food trucks will appear at the hospital and will be funded by the Lions.

“The Lions are paying for five food trucks to be at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for lunch on Monday to feed the medical workers at the hospital. “I have incredible respect for the men and women in our medical community working tirelessly to help those currently fighting COVID-19. The sacrifice they’re making is truly heroic,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said in a statement Friday,” as Rothstein tweeted.

It’s yet another great gesture by Patricia and the organization to try and reach out to a community that is in major need after being slammed by the crisis.

Frank Ragnow Reveals Food Bank Donation

Patricia isn’t the only one reaching out to help. In addition to Matthew Stafford, Frank Ragnow revealed that he would be donating $30,000 toward helping communities in Arkansas, Minnesota and Michigan. Ragnow is from Minnesota, went to college in Arkansas and was drafted by the Lions. As he said, those communities mean the most to him, so he is reaching out and pledging money to help local food banks in need in all of those locations.

Here’s a look at what Ragnow had to say on Instagram:

When it comes to Detroit more specifically, Ragnow will be donating $10,000 to Gleaners Food Bank, which the Detroit Free Press points out in a piece by Dave Birkett. Ragnow admitted in the piece that while he is able to eat well, he understands the plight of those who are not afforded that same luxury, which is why he wanted to help out so badly.

It’s another nice gesture by a member of the team, and it’s clear the team has been putting a focus on community outreach with gestures both small and big during the pandemic.

