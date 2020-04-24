Highlights of Lions Explosive New CB Drafted at No. 3

The Detroit Lions have selected Jeffrey Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Okudah, long projected to be a fit for the team, could be the best player on the board at the biggest position of need for Detroit. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that was exposed in a major way this past season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah has also been a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit, and a player many have seen as a potential lock fit for the team.

Now, with Okudah coming into the mix, he will be the latest member to join the pride for the upcoming 2020 NFL season. Here’s a look at some of his highlights:

Jeff Okudah | Top CB in College Football ᴴᴰJeff Okudah Highlights (Jim Thorpe Finalist) jeff okudah highlights tackles big hits interceptions ohio state jim thorpe award ed reed grant delpit best defensive back college football pump up 2019-12-10T21:03:10.000Z

Obviously, these highlights paint the picture of a guy who will slide into the Detroit defense and do just fine. Most expect Okudah to be a starter from his first day in the league.

Lions 2020 Draft Needs

The Lions have multiple needs in this draft, whether it be in the form of defensive backs, more defensive linemen or linebackers. The team also needs to add an offensive lineman, likely a running back and could stand to look at receivers in a deep class there as well. As always, the team figures to get a jump on this with the multiple picks they have in this class.

Detroit did solid work in free agency to limit some of their needs, nabbing players for the defense such as Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton and Reggie Ragland. They also added Halapoulivaati Vaitai to the offensive line. Safety Duron Harmon was added in a trade as well. This work relieved some of the burden on the Detroit draft, but the Lions still have plenty of holes to fill and plenty of depth to add this weekend.

Lions 2020 Draft Picks

Detroit traded away a pick this offseason, but also acquired a few selections within their move to trade Darius Slay. Now that the Lions have those picks, and have gained a selection in their deal for Duron Harmon, the Lions were up to 9 selections for this year’s draft coming into the weekend, including an extra third rounder.

Detroit Lions draft picks after their two recent trades become official: 3, 35, 67, 85, 109, 149, 166, 182 and 235. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 19, 2020

The Lions got back a seventh round selection in the Harmon trade, but did deal away a fifth round pick. They got back a fifth round selection in the move to trade for Slay.

This could merely be a start for the Lions, however. If the team is able to move around in the draft, they could add more selections in the future.

2020 NFL Draft Facts

The 2020 NFL Draft is taking place in an unprecedented virtual format, with teams not drafting together in Las Vegas, but rather remotely across America, This was due to concerns raised after the outbreak of the coronavirus. As a result, it was worried it could be difficult to consummate trades and deals with teams being far apart. Still, the league elected to go on with the event, so it will take place from April 23-25 and play out in the same way as other drafts, albeit with big changes.

It’s safe to say that few people have ever seen a draft like this in their lifetime, but with the shift to a more virtual society, it’s clear the shocking move might have been very necessary given the current situation in the world.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Bob Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick to go with multiple other selections gives him a chance at adding plenty of impact players to the squad.

The Lions will set out to continue their draft work all weekend long. Stay tuned to Heavy on Lions for the latest analysis of every move the team makes.

READ NEXT: Lions Cap Space Heading Into 2020 NFL Draft