Julian Okwara Explains His Biggest Excitement Joining Lions

The Detroit Lions made some dreams come true during the 2020 NFL Draft when they selected Julian Okwara and teamed him up with his brother Romeo Okwara.

This duo will now be rushing the passer up front for the Lions, and they will be doing so together, which is something huge to note for brothers. In the moment the pick was revealed for the Lions on Friday night, the pair shared a warm moment when it was revealed they would be playing together with the team on the same NFL roster.

Here’s the reaction when the Okwara brothers realize they are going to teammates in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/sqo0KG7dH0 — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) April 25, 2020

Even though he will have to deal with his brother beating him up and likely helping his adjustment to the league, Okwara is still excited he gets to come to Detroit. The reason? It’s as good as any for a human being just looking to try and save a bit of money. Julian is about to crash on Romeo’s couch and be a houseguest for a while, and it’s clear he can’t wait and is not prepared to pay rent.

Julian Okwara says he is looking forward to a rent free year at his brothers place. — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) April 25, 2020

Hopefully, the duo will get along and there will be no hijinks. Theoretically, it should figure to be a huge advantage to have your brother get to show you the NFL ropes. It could help make for a much smoother adjustment to the league for the younger Okwara, as he begins his journey to the next step.

Julian Okwara Stats

Brothers are now teamed up in this scenario, as the Lions currently have Romeo Okwara on their roster. Julian is no slouch, however, and will give the Lions some immediate pass rush punch off the edge. The team figures to be in the market for edge players this offseason, but Okwara’s length and ability to disrupt could prove huge, as could the possible comfy fit with the Lions.

During his time with Notre Dame prior to injury, Okwara was very productive for the team. 79 tackles, 15.5 career sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions show a player who can do a lot to blow up a game and disrupt. That’s just what the Lions have needed in a big way.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Bob Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick gives him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

It will be interesting to see where Okwara fits in, but it’s obvious the Lions like the fit given what he can do with the pass rush.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Needs Moving Forward

Detroit could not pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that was painfully obvious for weeks during the season and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward. That’s also why Okwara figures to be a big move.

The Lions will have to focus on defense in this draft, but could also have some major offensive needs, both in the trenches and at the skill positions. Detroit would like to add wide receivers, and could also look to add a running back as well as offensive linemen. The team could also select a developmental quarterback as well in order to better fill their needs on the other side of the ball. Jeff Okudah was an important addition, but it was clear the team has to do more for the defense and managed to pull it off with the addition of Okwara.

Getting brothers re-united is huge as it relates to helping team chemistry but also

