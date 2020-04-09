Lions Trade Rumors: Team Reportedly Weighing Key Draft Deal

The Detroit Lions have many options when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft, and they could be open for business as it relates to making a move backward.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Lions are open for business as it relates to trading back in the draft, and have already had multiple conversations with teams that are looking to move up in the draft, perhaps with the intent of selecting a quarterback.

One team to watch during the NFL Draft is the #Lions: At No. 3, I’m told they’ve had discussions with teams about potentially moving back from their slot and that teams wanting to move up have been receptive. As it maps out possibilities, Detroit is always an intriguing team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

It’s been speculated for weeks that the Lions are looking to deal back, and this seems like the easy case now, especially for a team like Detroit that wants to stockpile picks ahead of a very important draft. Landing a few more players to help the team is a major goal for Detroit in order to change their fortunes for 2020.

Some of the teams that have been speculated to perhaps be interested in moving up are the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. Each need a quarterback, so it would not be a shock to see both teams very interested in moving up to where the Lions pick to give themselves a great chance.

All that’s left to find out for Detroit is what the best deal is and how motivated teams are to make a move.

Deion Sanders Explains Lions Draft Options

On Twitter, Deion Sanders was hosting a question and answer segment, and the former defensive back was asked what he feels the Lions will do coming up in the draft. As he said, there are only a pair of real options for the team at this point, and it involves taking a defensive back or trading out of the spot.

#10 Take a DB or Trade out to get more picks. https://t.co/nADI4M7BiJ — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) April 7, 2020

Obviously, the biggest name the Lions could take that’s a defensive back that Sanders could be alluding to is Jeffrey Okudah of Ohio State. Okudah figures to go in the top half of the draft this year, and could even be the team’s selection at pick No. 3.

Otherwise, the Lions could trade out of the selection as has been speculated in the past. Sanders’ take seems pretty apt at this point.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit cannot pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Young would be the top option. Players like Derrick Brown could also be considered.

Should the Lions trade back, they would likely still be able to address their need for a defensive lineman or a cornerback. The only question at this point is what the return could look like when all is said and done.

