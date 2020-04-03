Writer Proposes Massive NFL Draft Trade Between Lions And Patriots

The Detroit Lions are sitting in a prime spot for the NFL Draft with the No. 3 overall pick, a spot where many teams could want to jump in order to get a shot at Tua Tagovailoa.

So far, some of the same teams have been coming up as it relates to this are obvious, such as the Miami Dolphins and potentially the Los Angeles Chargers. But a writer has entered a new name into the mix in the form of the New England Patriots.

After letting Tom Brady walk this offseason, the Patriots need a new option at quarterback. Could they pay up to trade to No. 3 with the Lions? Ben Volin of the Boston Globe presents a hypothetical trade in which the Patriots come all the way up to the selection to nab Tagovailoa, dealing the Lions guard Joe Thuney, pick 23 and pick 87.

Scenario: Patriots offer Joe Thuney and picks 23 and 87 for the No. 3 pick and the rights to Tua. Could the Lions bite? https://t.co/HQErYnBvEf — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 3, 2020

While the idea might sound enticing, the reality is, the haul is probably not nearly enough for the Lions. The team likely wants to stay safely within the top 10 if they do trade down, and would like a bit more firepower than the Patriots would offer in this hypothetical deal.

Thuney is a nice player at a spot of need for Detroit, but the Lions could draft an interior lineman and be fine for 2020 as well. The reality is, the Lions aren’t likely to bite at such an idea, no matter how much the Patriots might want to make an offer.

That doesn’t stop one writer from suggesting it, however.

Lions 2020 NFL Draft Picks

Detroit has traded away a pick, but also acquired a few selections within their move to trade Darius Slay. Now that the Lions have those picks, and have gained a selection in their deal for Duron Harmon, the Lions are now up to 9 selections for this year’s draft, including an extra third rounder.

Detroit Lions draft picks after their two recent trades become official: 3, 35, 67, 85, 109, 149, 166, 182 and 235. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 19, 2020

The Lions got back a seventh round selection in the Harmon trade, but did deal away a fifth round pick. They got back a fifth round selection in the move to trade for Slay.

This could merely be a start for the Lions, however. If the team is able to trade back from the No. 3 selection, this haul might only improve in the future. Even in this scenario they would add a pair of picks to the stockpile.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Bob Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick gives him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

The Lions will now have plenty of shots to take in the 2020 draft with this high number of picks.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit could not pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that was painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option if he were there. He’s not likely to be on the board when the team picks, meaning Isaiah Simmons could be an interesting option. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

In the event Young wasn’t on the board, the Lions would likely be content to grab Jeffrey Okudah. While defensive end is the biggest need on the team, cornerback isn’t far behind. Detroit’s backfield has been searching in vain for another top flight cornerback for some time, and Okudah could give them just the right mix at the spot, especially now without Slay.

The Lions have options, and could just as easily score by staying at No. 3 and picking a great player. They’ll likely have to be blown away by trade offers, and this hypothetical situation might not do it.

