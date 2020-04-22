Details of Lions Failed Trade For Rob Gronkowski Revealed

The Detroit Lions nearly beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the punch for Rob Gronkowski a few years back, but the deal that fell through turned out to be a whopper of a move.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed, the Lions nearly had a deal for Gronkowski near the 2018 draft. The Lions would have given the New England Patriots the No. 20 pick in addition to pick No. 51. In return, they would have received Gronkowski as well as pick No. 43.

Instead, Gronkowski nixed the deal.

2018 Rob Gronkowski trade:

Lions receive Gronkowski and a second-round pick (No. 43.)

Patriots receive a first-round pick (No. 20) and a second-round pic (No. 51) 2020 Gronkowski trade:

Buccaneers receive Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick.

Patriots receive a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

The reasoning behind the deal falling through has been known for a while. Gronkowski didn’t want to leave the Patriots nor superstar quarterback Tom Brady no matter how much of a New England influence the Lions were in the process of adding. As a result, the deal never happened, even as it may have been a been a big boost for the Patriots to get another first round selection.

The Lions would go on to select Frank Ragnow with pick No. 20. Detroit and New England then went on to swap picks 51 and 43 anyhow, with the Lions selecting Kerryon Johnson with the 43rd selection and the Patriots trading out of the 51 slot. It’s interesting to know there could have been a much bigger deal involving those first picks, however.

Lions Tight End Plan

Detroit didn’t wait long to come up with a plan as much as they loved Gronkowski’s ability. The team quickly pivoted in the 2019 draft, picking up T.J. Hockenson, then signing Jesse James as a free agent. They invested plenty of money at the position after this move blew up.

While he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact early in his career thanks to injury, Hockenson was easily one of the team’s top rookies in 2019 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

After his work last season, many fans had chided Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. As it stood, he only had only 349 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top 10 selection for the team.

It’s clear, however, Hockenson is the future at the position for the team and Detroit’s clear answer following the failure of the Gronkowski trade.

Lions Have Multiple 2020 Draft Picks

Detroit has traded away a pick, but also acquired a few selections within their move to trade Darius Slay. Now that the Lions have those picks, and have gained a selection in their deal for Duron Harmon, the Lions are now up to 9 selections for this year’s draft, including an extra third rounder.

Detroit Lions draft picks after their two recent trades become official: 3, 35, 67, 85, 109, 149, 166, 182 and 235. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 19, 2020

The Lions got back a seventh round selection in the Harmon trade, but did deal away a fifth round pick. They got back a fifth round selection in the move to trade for Slay.

This could merely be a start for the Lions, however. If the team is able to trade back from the No. 3 selection, this haul might only improve in the future. Adding more picks could give the team more crack in order to have a better chance at a bigger draft.

No matter what happens, the Lions will have plenty of money with which to operate during this draft. Detroit is in the position to add picks this year rather than subtract them as they would have with this move.

