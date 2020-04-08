UFC 249’s New Location Has Been Revealed: Report

Yesterday the UFC announced its new main event for April 18’s UFC 249, as well as the rest of the fight card. It has now been reported that the promotion plans to hold the event on tribal grounds in California.

According to New York Times, the location of UFC 249 will be 40 miles south of Fresno at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Lemoore, Calif. The UFC or its president, Dana White, have yet to confirm the location. The land belongs to the Tachi-Yokut Tribe, which is part of the “federally recognized Santa Rosa Indian Community.”

White revealed to the media yesterday that he plans on running events at this location for the next two months, and according to the promotion’s president, the company plans on resuming their schedule by having a fight card nearly every weekend.

UFC 249 Takes Place on April 18 on ESPN+ PPV

UFC 249 will take place on April 18, and it features 12 matches:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Vincente Luque vs. Niko Price

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

