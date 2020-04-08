UFC 249’s New Location Has Been Revealed: Report

Yesterday the UFC announced its new main event for April 18’s UFC 249, as well as the rest of the fight card. It has now been reported that the promotion plans to hold the event on tribal grounds in California.
According to New York Times, the location of UFC 249 will be 40 miles south of Fresno at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Lemoore, Calif. The UFC or its president, Dana White, have yet to confirm the location. The land belongs to the Tachi-Yokut Tribe, which is part of the “federally recognized Santa Rosa Indian Community.”
White revealed to the media yesterday that he plans on running events at this location for the next two months, and according to the promotion’s president, the company plans on resuming their schedule by having a fight card nearly every weekend.
Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
UFC 249 Takes Place on April 18 on ESPN+ PPV
UFC 249 will take place on April 18, and it features 12 matches:
Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
Vincente Luque vs. Niko Price
Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
Francis Ngannou vs. Jairinho Rozenstruik
Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza
Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales
Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg
Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy
Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey
READ NEXT: Henry Cejudo Blasts ‘McTapper” Conor McGregor’s Training Clip