Ex-Cowboys Star Rips Dak Prescott for ‘Disrespectful’ Quarantine Party [WATCH]

Dak Prescott is facing continued backlash after hosting a birthday party last week that reportedly featured as many as 30 attendees, including teammate Ezekiel Elliott.
Marcus Spears, a former longtime Dallas Cowboys starting defensive end, took to the airwaves Monday to trash Prescott for partying amid the coronavirus pandemic and, consequently, violating stay-at-home quarantine orders — “one of the most disrespectful things I’ve seen in a long time,” according to Spears.
He termed the gathering as “tone-deaf” and agreed with characterizations of it being “stupid,” before explaining his rationale.
“You see the devastation of what this is doing to the people having to treat COVID-19 patients,” Spears said on ESPN’s Get Up. “You see nurses crying on Instagram, concerned about taking this disease home to their parents. The general public is suffering, and people are dying. This situation is different than any situation we’ve ever had.”
“The disrespect to do this and recognize that people that have to presumably take care of you after these dumb social gatherings that you should not be having, by the way, is the one that really irks me and rubs me the wrong way,” he added.
Texas PD Issues Statement on Prescott’s Party
Prescott found himself immersed in hot water upon TMZ blowing the whistle on his crowded bash at his Prosper, Texas, abode. The party defied lockdown measures put in place to combat the fast-spreading virus. More than 10 people gathered inside the house and, as leaked videos and photos showed, they weren’t spaced at least six feet apart, violating Governor Greg Abbott’s social-distancing orders.
Apparently, someone alerted local authorities that the event was taking place, prompting the Prosper Police Department to investigate and issue a public statement Sunday.
“The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential ‘party,’” the statement reads, via WFAA’s Mike Leslie.
“The officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party’; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing.
The Town of Prosper continues to seek voluntary compliance with regard to all applicable local and state disaster orders. As needed, we will consider additional enforcement actions/options. As always, our primary concern is the safety and health of all our residents.”
Per TMZ, Prescott held a sitdown dinner later that evening for “closer” to 10 people, the maximum allowed under current social-distancing policies. He’s yet to comment publicly on the party.
