Ex-Cowboys Star Rips Dak Prescott for ‘Disrespectful’ Quarantine Party [WATCH]

Dak Prescott is facing continued backlash after hosting a birthday party last week that reportedly featured as many as 30 attendees, including teammate Ezekiel Elliott.

Marcus Spears, a former longtime Dallas Cowboys starting defensive end, took to the airwaves Monday to trash Prescott for partying amid the coronavirus pandemic and, consequently, violating stay-at-home quarantine orders — “one of the most disrespectful things I’ve seen in a long time,” according to Spears.

He termed the gathering as “tone-deaf” and agreed with characterizations of it being “stupid,” before explaining his rationale.

“You see the devastation of what this is doing to the people having to treat COVID-19 patients,” Spears said on ESPN’s Get Up. “You see nurses crying on Instagram, concerned about taking this disease home to their parents. The general public is suffering, and people are dying. This situation is different than any situation we’ve ever had.”

“The disrespect to do this and recognize that people that have to presumably take care of you after these dumb social gatherings that you should not be having, by the way, is the one that really irks me and rubs me the wrong way,” he added.

"This was one of the most disrespectful things I've seen in a long time."@mspears96 went OFF about hearing reports that police were called to investigate a potential party at Dak Prescott's house. pic.twitter.com/NsEUSQMLVS — First Take (@FirstTake) April 13, 2020

