This Mike Tyson Statement About Tiger King Will Blow Your Mind

Mike Tyson doesn’t care what you think about Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka “Joe Exotic”, the controversial main figure of Netflix’s hit documentary Tiger King. The 53-year-old retired former world champion revealed to Daily Mail recently that he had watched the hit show during quarantine just like most of the rest of the world, but that he had a different opinion about the Oklahoma man who was sentenced to 22 years in prison earlier this year after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot and several wildlife violations.

In short, Tyson praised Joe Exotic.

“People always say these people are scumbags. But these are amazing people with what they can do with their ingenious minds and control over other people’s minds. These guys are born leaders.”

Tyson Believes His 3 Tigers Might Have Come From Joe Exotic

In that same interview, Tyson revealed that the three big cats the fighter once owned might have come via Joe Exotic. The two-time heavyweight champion owned three white Bengal tigers and said they could have come from the former breeder and zookeeper who is now in prison.

“It could have been, maybe where I got my cats could have got their cats from Joe,” Tyson said. “But I don’t know.”

Regardless, Tyson admitted to knowing who Joe Exotic was and what he did way before the rest of the world learned about him through Netflix’s stunning true-crime documentary.

“If you are in the exotic animal world you are aware of him,” Tyson said.

Indeed, the so-called big cat community as depicted in the limited series is full of wild and colorful personalities. There’s no doubt “Iron” Mike Tyson would fit in just fine among that crew.

Tyson Regrets Owning Tigers: ‘I Was Foolish’

Regardless, Tyson admitted earlier this month in an interview with rapper Fat Joe on Instagram Live (reposted by Fight Hype on YouTube) that he possessed sincere regret over owning those tigers.

“I was foolish,” Tyson said. “There’s no way you can domesticate these cats 100 percent.”

Tyson revealed to GQ Sports last year that he kept at least one of the animals for over 16 years and sold it after it attacked someone.

Moreover, Tyson admitted to Fat Joe how dangerous it was for him to have had the animals, even for someone once labeled the “Baddest Man on the Planet”.

“They’ll kill you by accident, especially when you’re playing rough with them, you’re punching them back,” Tyson said. “They get hyped up, hit you back and you’re dead.”

Tyson said he’s glad he no longer owns any of the majestic beasts.

“I’m just happy I educated myself,” Tyson said. “I was doing the wrong sh**. I shouldn’t have had them in my house, believing they were domesticated. I was wrong.”

