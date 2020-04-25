Mike Tyson Stuns Fans With Huge News: ‘I’m Going to Box’

One of the most popular boxers ever says he’ll be headed back into a boxing ring soon.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson shockingly revealed to rapper T.I. on Instagram Live that the 54-year-old was training again in the sport he once dominated and that he wanted to box some exhibition bouts for charity.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Tyson said. “Some charity exhibition, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected (vulgarity), you know, like me.”

IFL TV captured the entire Instagram Live post and uploaded it to YouTube.

Seeing Tyson Fight Again Would Be Shocking

While not exactly a full-scale comeback, even for something like a charity exhibition, Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) heading back into the boxing ring would be a shocking development. After all, Tyson hasn’t stepped inside a boxing ring since losing via sixth-round stoppage to Kevin McBride in 2005.

But that version of Tyson was a far cry from the “Baddest Man on the Planet” who became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history (20 years, four months) by stopping Trevor Berbicik for the WBC belt in 1986. By the next year, Tyson had become the undisputed (WBC, WBO, IBF) heavyweight champion of the world.

Tyson was upset by James “Buster” Douglas in 1990. Two years later, Tyson was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison. The fighter was released on parole after serving three years.

But his stunning comeback to boxing after his release netted him another run as heavyweight champ along with lucrative fights against Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and others.

Since retiring, Tyson has maintained his popularity by appearing in numerous films and shows.

Tyson Has ‘Been Hitting the Mitts for the Last Week’

Tyson told T.I. hitting the mitts again has been a challenge but that he was serious about heading back into the ring.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week,” Tyson said. “That’s been tough. My body is really jacked up, really sore from hitting the mitts. But I’ve been working out. I’ve been trying to get in the ring. I think I’m going to box some exhibitions to get in shape.”

After T.I. asked to train with Tyson, the pop culture icon revealed his current cardio sessions were lasting around two hours each and that he was lifting weights and hitting the mitts to get into shape for whatever his next fight turns out to be.

“We can work that out man,” Tyson said. “That’d be beautiful. I do around 2 hours on cardio, I do the bike and I do the treadmill for an hour. And then I do some light weights. I do around 300, 250 reps. And then I start my day with the boxing, and then I go in there and hit the mitts for 30 minutes, 25 minutes, trying to get into better condition.”

Tyson Is ‘Starting to Put the Combinations Together’

Charity or not, even at age 54, the idea that Tyson is starting to put his combinations together is a scary proposition for whoever will have to stand across the ring from the former world champion. Sure, Tyson is only looking for some charity exhibition bouts to help those in need, but he’s also one of the hardest punching knockout artists in boxing history.

Still, when asked if his world-famous timing was back at top form, Tyson said he wasn’t quite there yet.

“No way. But I’m starting to put the combinations together,” Tyson said. “My body is in pain. I feel like three guys kicked the sh*t out of me.”

