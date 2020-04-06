Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky’s Offseason: Shaving Heads & Giving to Charity

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been quiet this offseason in the face of a media maelstrom surrounding whether or not he’ll be the team’s starter moving forward. After the Bears signed veteran quarterback Nick Foles to what is essentially a three-year, $24 million contract, Foles spoke about calling Trubisky, and he said they both got off to a positive start. For his part, Trubisky hasn’t commented on Foles, football, or anything else in a very long time.

Trubisky hasn’t posted anything on his social media pages all year. His last post was mid-December of 2019, and it was an advertisement for Bose headphones.

The former second overall pick has been active this offseason, however, vacationing in the Cayman Islands with girlfriend Hillary Gallagher prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Trubisky hasn’t commented on Foles or anything at all, he has still been supporting his Bears teammates in very low key ways. Here’s what Trubisky has been up to so far this offseason.

Mitch Trubisky Served as Center Cody Whitehair’s Barber

Per Gallagher’s Instagram story, Trubisky has been spending some time with teammate Cody Whitehair. Trubisky took an electric razor to his center’s head, giving him a nice, close-cropped buzz. Gallagher captioned the short video segment “Mitchell’s Barber Shop.”

There’s no word on whether or not Trubisky shaved Whitehair’s head prior to social distancing mandates, but he and Whitehair are great friends on and off the field, so it’s no surprise to see them spending time together in the offseason.

Trubisky, Gallagher, Whitehair and his wife, Hannah, all gathered in March to celebrate the nuptials of punter Pat O’Donnell.

But Trubisky has been helping more than one teammate out this offseason. Monday, it was announced that the QB donated $10,000 to wide receiver Allen Robinson’s charity, the Within Reach Foundation.

Triubisky Gives $10,000 to Within Reach Foundation

Within Reach is Robinson’s own personal charity, and he has been using it most recently to help those in Chicago who may be dealing with food insecurity during the coronavirus crisis. Trubisky is the latest member of the organization to donate money to help Chicagoans this offseason. Bears head coach Matt Nagy matched a $12,000 donation Robinson made to help provide food for those in need.

The Within Reach Foundation thanked Trubisky via Twitter, as did Robinson. “Appreciate that, 10!!!” Robinson tweeted after the news of Trubisky’s donation was made public.

Thank you @Mtrubisky10 for your donation! Trubisky

pledged $10,000! We are thankful for our @ChicagoBears family! You can team up with @AllenRobinson and make your donation to help feed Chicago area kids at https://t.co/uMPgLqygk5 pic.twitter.com/cuXuEImTDn — Allen Robinson's Within Reach Foundation (@ARWithinReach) April 6, 2020

Appreciate that 10!!! https://t.co/ToBFkgCbX8 — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) April 6, 2020

Trubisky’s laying low this offseason isn’t a bad thing; despite any performance issues he has had, he has been an excellent teammate in his tenure with the Bears. If anything, his offseason antics show that he is continuing to support his teammates, while also still building a rapport with his starting center — and that speaks louder than any words or social media post could.

