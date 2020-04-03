NBA 2K Tournament Bracket: Rules, Players & Schedule

With live sports coming to a halt across the world, the NBA 2k Players Tournament is giving fans the closest option to watching basketball. Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young headline a 16-player tournament featuring some of the top pro basketball players competing against each other on the popular video game NBA 2K20.

The first round begins Friday, April 3 with matchups running through April 12. Here’s how the NBA 2K tournament will work.

NBA 2K Rules

🚨 Make your bracket predictions 🚨 1⃣ Save/edit the bracket on your phone

2⃣ Reply w. bracket & #NBA2KTourney We’ll be on the lookout 👀 pic.twitter.com/mttrNSRzIn — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 1, 2020

Similar to March Madness, this is a single-elimination tournament meaning winners advance to the next round while losers are eliminated. Sorry PlayStation fans, but the NBA 2K tournament will take place on Xbox One. The players have been seeded No. 1 through No. 16 based on ratings, which puts Durant and Young atop the bracket.

If players had the same rating, the individual that has been in the league longer earned the preferable seed, per NBA.com. What team will players use during the tournament? Each player has selected eight teams they can choose, but they can only use each squad once.

Where Is the NBA 2K Tournament?

.@NBA2K's "Players-Only" tournament will air starting this Friday on @ESPN. Here are the brackets – who do you think is gonna take it all? pic.twitter.com/51ltOfjeqR — The Boardroom (@boardroom) March 31, 2020

Fans may be wondering how the NBA is hosting the tournament given the majority of the country is shutdown to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The NBA players will all be competing remotely which is the benefit of the tournament taking place online.

ESPN will broadcast several of the matchups including Durant taking on Derrick Walton Jr. in the first round. NBA 2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, known to fans simply as Ronnie 2K, took to Twitter to discuss the tournament.

“It’s happening! Introducing The NBA 2K Players Tournament. 16 players will go head to head in the ultimate 2K tournament aired on @espn..We finally get all the trash talking NBA players to face off to find out who’s truly the best…So glad 2K can fill the basketball void in these strange times. Winner gets to donate $100k to the charity of their choice in support of the ongoing coronavirus relief efforts Raising hands,” Ronnie 2K noted in a series of tweets.

The NBA season has been postponed but a new start date has yet to be announced. As the coronavirus continues to spread, it is unclear if the NBA will be able to resume play in the summer.

“I’m optimistic by nature, and I want to believe that we’re going to be able to salvage at least some portions of this season,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained to ESPN. “I would say we have done new and creative things in the past. We experimented with this year’s All-Star Game with a unique ending. We’ve talked about play-in tournaments for going into the playoffs. There may be other things we can do with the format.”

Here is a look at the NBA 2K bracket.

NBA 2K Players Tournament Bracket

ROUND 1 ROUND 1 1 K. Durant 2 T. Young 16 D. Jones Jr. 15 H. Barnes 8 M. Harrell 7 Z. Lavine 9 D. Sabonis 10 D. Ayton 5 Devin Booker 6 A. Drummond 12 M. Porter Jr. 11 D. Cousins 4 D. Mitchell 3 H. Whiteside 13 R. Hachimura 14 P. Beverley

NBA 2K Tournament Players

Players were seeded based on their NBA 2K rating. Here is a look at each player’s rating, per 2Kratings.com.

PLAYER RATING Kevin Durant 96 Trae Young 90 Hassan Whiteside 87 Donovan Mitchell 87 Devin Booker 86 Andre Drummond 85 Zach LaVine 85 Montrezl Harrell 85 Domantas Sabonis 85 Deandre Ayton 85 DeMarcus Cousins 85 Michael Porter Jr. 81 Rui Hachimura 79 Patrick Beverley 78 Harrison Barnes 78 Derrick Jones Jr. 78

NBA 2K Tournament Schedule