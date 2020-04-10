NBA 2K20: Why You Probably Need Galaxy Opal James Harden in MyTeam

If you haven’t already ground your way to the Galaxy Opal version of James Harden in NBA 2K20 MyTeam, you might want to get on it. There is a chance having that card could be required to attain new Kobe Bryant content.

NBA 2K’s Ronnie Singh aka Ronnie 2K has been teasing something big related to the Galaxy Opal James Harden card for the past week, and members of the MyTeam community are beginning to suspect it has something to with a much-anticipated card honoring the late Bryant.

How close are you to getting that Galaxy Opal James Harden from the #SpotlightSim challenges? Trust us, you're going to want him…🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aKHh7ebefr — NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) April 8, 2020

Trust me. You’re going to want him. To be continued… https://t.co/UnG4jlQnFz — Ronnie 2K 2K20 (@Ronnie2K) April 8, 2020

Got him yet? Trust me you want him https://t.co/UnG4jlQnFz — Ronnie 2K 2K20 (@Ronnie2K) April 10, 2020

2K hasn’t publicly discussed new Bryant content. However, Singh was overheard talking about “new Kobe content” on a recent Caffeine TV stream, which only heightened the anticipation. When you couple that with his tweets that are hyping up the Harden card, it equates to sensible speculation.

If the Bryant card is on the way, it is poised to become a part of perhaps the most unstoppable dynamic duo in the MyTeam universe as a Galaxy Opal Shaquille O’Neal was introduced to the mode on Friday.

