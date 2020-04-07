New UFC 249 Fight Card Officially Announced

The UFC has officially announced the full fight card for April 18’s UFC 249 event. The location of the event has still not been confirmed by the promotion, but reports have been made that the Octagon will end up somewhere in western U.S.A. It was revealed Monday afternoon that the main event would feature the No. 1 ranked lightweight, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson and the No. 4 ranked lightweight, Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje, fighting for the interim belt.

The UFC officially announced the entire fight card on Monday evening:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Vincente Luque vs. Niko Price

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

The Card Is Headlined By Two of the Top Lightweights in the World

The original card was supposed to be headlined by UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was set to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson. But because of travel restrictions and logistics, Khabib, who lives in Russia, was forced off the fight card.

UFC 249 now features Ferguson fighting Gaethje, and it has the makings of a fight of the year candidate. El Cucuy is currently on a 12-fight win streak, and hasn’t lost a fight since 2012. The fighter, who has a professional MMA record of 25-3 has only won by decision five times — Ferguson has won 12 fights by TKO or KO and eight matches by submission.

The Highlight is one of the most feared powerhouses in the UFC. With an MMA record of 21-2, Gaethje has won 18 fights by KO or TKO, and he is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

The winner of the match will earn the lightweight interim belt, granting them the next crack at Khabib to unify the belt.

