Giants Selects Former Alabama Stud Safety in 2nd Round

It’s safe to say the 1st-round didn’t go according to plan for many New York Giants fans. However, that doesn’t mean it was a failure. Big Blue shored-up their offensive line with arguably the cleanest offensive tackle prospect in the entire class, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas.

New York had yet another early pick on Day 2 of the draft, 36th-overall. The team opted to bulk up their secondary with the pick, getting a steal in Alabama safety Xavier McKinney.

