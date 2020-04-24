NFL Draft: Best Day 2 Prospects Still Available for Chicago Bears

Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and, as expected, the Chicago Bears chose not to move up. The Bears have two picks in the second round (No. 43 and No. 50 overall) and they don’t pick again until the fifth round. Chicago has seven draft picks total in 2020, so the team has to be judicious with them to say the least.

There has been talk general manager Ryan Pace will move back in the draft, possibly trading one of the team’s second rounders in exchange for a few third-fourth round picks. Whether the Bears do that remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: with Day 1 of the draft over with, Chicago has a great deal of attractive prospects waiting on Day 2. Here are the 10 best fits for the Bears remaining in the draft.

Top 10 Picks for Bears on Day 2 of NFL Draft: Defensive Back Time?

The Bears are likely going to address both the safety and the cornerback positions, as well as the offensive line in this draft, and there are several talented young players still available. Here are 10 would would be major assets for Chicago:

1. Xavier McKinney, Alabama Safety 2. Grant Delpit, LSU Safety 3. Trevon Diggs Alabama CB 4. Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT 5. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE 6. Josh Jones, Houston OL 7. Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR 8. Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota Safety 9. Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois Safety 10. Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State Edge Rusher

Many had Delpit, McKinney, Jones and Shenault as potential Day 1 picks, and they’re all still there. They all may very well be gone by the time the Bears are up at No. 43, however, but Chicago should still be able to snag a few studs in the second round should they choose to use the picks and not trade back.

Draft expert Aaron Wilson thinks the Bears will snag Diggs at 43 if he’s still available. “Should Diggs slip out of the first round, the Texans are among the teams interested in him,” Wilson tweeted, before adding: “A high-ranking Bears executive is enamored of Diggs and wants the team to draft him, according to a source.” The Texans have first crack at him, as they have the No. 40 overall selection, but with the nation’s top safeties all still available, it’s likely Chicago will be shoring up Eddie Jackson’s counterpart regardless.

The Bears Could Also Get Edge Rusher or WR … Or They Could Surprise

A wideout like Shenault seems like the type of receiver Matt Nagy would go for over, say, Michael Pittman Jr., who is also still left, largely because he could be used in a multitude of different ways, and he has speed and size to boot. Shenault ran a 4.58 40-yard dash, and The Draft Network calls him “a big play waiting to happen.”

Chicago could also go for Penn State force of nature Yetur Gross-Matos. GM Ryan Pace loves saying teams can never have too many pass rushers, and while it’s likely Gross-Matos will be gone by pick 43, if he’s not, don’t be surprised if Pace snags him. Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet is also still around if the Bears want to spend a second rounder on a young tight end.

Another possibility? Pace and Nagy could go off script. A great deal of talent remains left on the board, including Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Penn State wideout KJ Hamler. Both would be excellent weapons for Matt Nagy’s offense.

My guess? They team goes o-line and takes the best lineman available, which will likely be Cleveland, or perhaps Texas Christian’s Lucas Niang.

