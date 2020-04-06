NFL Salary Cap Expert Gives Interesting Assessment of Patriots Front Office

One expert regards Bill Belichick and Co. as one of the top front-office groups in the NFL. Founder of OverTheCap.com and author of Crunching Numbers, Jason Fitzgerald counts the New England Patriots’ brass among the five-best front offices in the NFL.

I think the best front offices in the NFL right now are (in no particular order) the Eagles, Patriots, 49ers, Vikings, and Ravens https://t.co/xle40eqWjq — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 5, 2020

It’s interesting Fitzgerald doesn’t list Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs in his top five considering the team is coming off a Super Bowl victory.

The Patriots’ Front Office

Belichick isn’t technically the organization’s general manager, at least not according to the team’s org chart on the team website. However, Belichick functions as the person with perhaps the most say in the player personnel decisions.

Owner Robert Kraft, his son and Team President Jonathan Kraft, and Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio make up the remainder of the most visible group.

For years, the Patriots have succeeded at bringing in the right players to fit around their nucleus of Tom Brady at QB and Belichick as head coach and chief decision-maker.

Heading into the 2020 season, Belichick and the rest of the front office have a new challenge.

How the Patriots 2019 Draft Picks Worked Out

The 2019 NFL Draft could turn out to be one of the most important in the Belichick era. The Patriots took Jarrett Stidham, the guy who will likely get the first shot to succeed Brady as the team’s quarterback in the fourth round.

Obviously, his maturation and development will go a long way to determine how much the Patriots get from the 2019 Draft Class. Also, N’Keal Harry, the team’s first-round selection, is massively important to the team’s offense in 2020.

He is in a position to emerge as a top target. Julian Edelman was the team’s top receiver in 2019. He has a long history with Brady and the two enjoyed great chemistry, but he’s also 33 years old and coming off a season that saw him battle some serious injuries.

Harry should look to create the same kind of connection with Stidham, or whoever is the starter at QB in 2020.

There’s also troubled cornerback Joejuan Williams. He has the look of Richard Sherman physically, but couldn’t get on the field for defense in 2019, and spent most of his time on special teams.

To make matters worse, he was arrested in the offseason on drug charges.

Chase Winovich was a winner for the Patriots. While the 24-year-old had just 5.5 sacks in 2019, he has the look of a player who might be set for a breakout season in 2020. The Patriots should also be looking for a major contribution from third-round pick Yodny Cajuste.

He missed all of 2019 with an injury, but he has the ability to become a starting offensive tackle in the NFL. With the O-line as one of the Patriots’ biggest weaknesses, the team could really use Cajuste if he can stay healthy and develop.

If these players can contribute in 2020, the Patriots’ front office will look even better.

Primary Targets in the NFL Draft

While the Patriots drafted Stidham in 2019, it stands to reason they will target another QB in this year’s draft. After New England released Cody Kessler, it became clear another young signal-caller would be added to the roster.

The team also has to beef up its linebacker corps and add more offensive weapons at wide receiver and tight end.

The Patriots allowed a slew of free agents to walk this offseason, most notably Brady. Not all of the holes have been filled, but because most have so much confidence in the Pats’ front office, there is an expectation that it will all come together.

