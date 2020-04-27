Jalen Hurts Knows How to Run Famed ‘Philly Special’ [WATCH]

Nick Foles may be gone but there is another player on the Eagles’ roster who has experience running the Philly Special.

That’s right. His name is Jalen Hurts. The Oklahoma quarterback dialed up a version of the famed Super Bowl play last year during a 34-16 win over rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners were facing a crucial 2nd-and-goal from the 4-yard line when Hurts took the snap and tossed it to motioning wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Oh the irony there, right?

From there, Lamb flipped it to receiver Nick Basquine who threw a dime to Hurts in the end zone. The familiar trick play put Oklahoma up 17-7 in a conference game they needed to win. Hurts threw up the “X” after the touchdown as a mock tribute to Dez Bryant, the former Oklahoma State and Cowboys star. The touchdown toss went in the books as a 4-yard completion but the ball actually traveled about 17 yards.

The Eagles’ controversial decision to draft Hurts in the second round caused quite the stir in Philly over the weekend. Now, as more times passes — and more highlight-reel plays emerge — the fan base may start to embrace the move. Hurts is an undeniable game-changer on offense.

Gadget-Play Specialist or Starting NFL Quarterback?

Jalen Hurts is a big play waiting to happen. That’s a non-negotiable fact.

How many snaps he sees for the Eagles is anyone’s guess. But head coach Doug Pederson and GM Howie Roseman saw enough excitement on tape to warrant using the 53rd overall pick on him. Hopefully, Hurts rewards their outside-the-box thinking. He doesn’t know what his exact role will be in Philadelphia but he’s ready to embrace the grind.

JALEN HURTS TO THE EAGLES 🔥 Philly takes Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/pOP0cGvFyF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2020

“I don’t put a ceiling on myself or on my game, and moving forward I’m just excited to soak it all in,” Hurts told reporters on draft night “Soak it all in like a sponge, take steps as a quarterback and improve every day, improve every day. More excited to meet the guys, see the guys, and I’m just looking forward to it all.”

It’s unclear whether Hurts will be used primarily as a gadget-play specialist in Philly (see: Taysom Hill in New Orleans) or if he’s being groomed as a possible successor (maybe replacement) for Carson Wentz. Pederson left the door wide open for both scenarios.

“I want to be clear that Jalen is a quarterback. He’s a quarterback first,” the head coach said. “That’s how we’re going to develop him, and then obviously utilize his strength as a runner and maybe some other things as we go throughout this spring.”

Marty Mornhinweg is serving as #Eagles special offensive assistant this year. He was Baltimore's OC when they drafted Lamar Jackson and helped mold him. Now he's tasked with growing Jalen Hurts in Philly. Doug Pederson said Marty "felt very similar in Jalen as he did in Lamar." — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) April 26, 2020

Eagles Developing ‘Quarterback Factory’ in Philadelphia

Perhaps the most telling quote of draft weekend came from GM Howie Roseman when he described the Eagles’ organization as a “quarterback factory.” Philadelphia wants to churn out and develop high-quality, starting-caliber guys on the regular.

I am trying to get my arms around this choice.

Sorry I’m a little rattled! — Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) April 25, 2020

Roseman pointed to the way the team used former backup Nick Foles and the contributions he made during the Super Bowl run while touching on the continued development of Nate Sudfeld. The Eagles similarly brought in Michael Vick in 2009 when Roseman was a young, wet-behind-the-ears executive in the front office.

“We want to be a quarterback factory. We have the right people in place to do that,” Roseman told reporters. “No team in the National Football League has benefitted more from developing quarterbacks than the Philadelphia Eagles. When we make these kinds of decisions, we always go to our principles and who we are and what we believe in and right or wrong, this is who we are.”

