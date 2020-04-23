Packers NFL Draft Picks: When Does Green Bay Select in 1st Round?

The Green Bay Packers are currently slated to have 10 selections in the 2020 NFL draft, but when will they make their first pick Thursday night?

The Packers drew the No. 30 overall pick in 2020 after finishing last season with a 13-3 record and running as far as the NFC championship game in the playoffs. The only two teams picking behind them are the San Francisco 49ers (No. 31) and the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 32), which leaves plenty of time for players to fall and situations to change above the Packers.

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft begins at 7 p.m. CT and is expected to run until about 10:30 p.m., but delays could occur more than in normal years as the league embarks on its first-ever remote draft in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Packers Could Swap Picks for 3rd Straight Year

While the Packers began the day at No. 30 overall in the draft order, nothing guarantees they will stay right where they are for the duration of the night.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has traded out his initial first-round picks in each of his first two drafts for the Packers, using each maneuver to select an instant defensive starter. He also left the door open for moving around again in the 2020 draft.

“I’d like to move around,” Gutekunst said, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I think it’s a very good draft. I’d like to move around and get to the areas of the draft that are strong.”

The Packers moved back from No. 14 to No. 27 overall in 2018 in a deal with the New Orleans Saints that netted them an extra 2019 first-round pick, then cut a second deal with the Seattle Seahawks to move back up to No. 18 and select cornerback Jaire Alexander. One year later, the Packers traded up from the No. 30 pick they acquired from the Saints and snagged safety Darnell Savage Jr. at No. 21 overall.

How Many Picks Do Packers Have Total?

The Packers have one pick in each of the first five rounds but also own a stockpile of late-round picks with which to invest, including three in the sixth round and two in the seventh round. Here is a look at when they pick in each round and how they acquired each pick:

1st Round — No. 30

2nd Round — No. 62

3rd Round — No. 94

4th Round — No. 136

5th Round — No. 175

6th Round — No. 192 (from Las Vegas Raiders via Trevor Davis trade)

6th Round — No. 208 (from Tennessee Titans via Reggie Gilbert trade)

6th Round — No. 209

7th Round — No. 236 (from Cleveland Browns via Justin McCray trade)

7th Round — No. 242 (from Baltimore Ravens via Ty Montgomery trade)

A quiet free agency could see the Packers retain and use all 10 of their picks without trades as they still have roster needs to address at wide receiver, inside linebacker, defensive line, offensive tackle and tight end. But given Gutekunst’s past history with trades, it seems likely the Packers won’t make all 10 picks exactly where they are now — whether they lose or gain picks or simply trade into a more favorable position.

