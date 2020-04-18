Patrick Mahomes Declares Aaron Rodgers Throw Best He’s Ever Seen

Patrick Mahomes has left fans in awe with some of the best throws of his young NFL career, but even the reigning Super Bowl MVP has to give it up for Aaron Rodgers after rewatching one of his odds-defying throws from several years ago.

The NFL’s main Twitter account shared a clip of one of Rodgers’ more ridiculous throws from the 2014 season, showing the Green Bay Packers quarterback toss an off-balance dime 34 yards downfield and perfectly into the hands of Davante Adams in the end zone against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately for Rodgers and the Packers, a holding penalty negated the play — though, it didn’t keep them from steamrolling the Bears at Soldier Field.

The pass counting didn’t seem to bother Mahomes, though.

They need to show the coaches film on this throw! Best throw I think I have ever seen! https://t.co/dYkck61Jj7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 15, 2020

The two quarterbacks are both at opposite points in their careers with Rodgers on the wrong side of 35 and Mahomes perhaps not even quite in his prime yet. But even at age 36, Rodgers has continued to perform at a high level and maintain his status as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He tossed a league-low four interceptions in 2019 and led the Packers to a 13-3 record along with home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Of course, Mahomes is also coming off an impressive season for Kansas City. While he did miss two games with an injury, he won six of his seven starts upon his return to help the Chiefs clinch a first-round bye and then finished the job to claim his first Super Bowl ring.

Rodgers & Mahomes Have Yet to Face Off

The astronomic rise of Mahomes might make it sometimes feel like he has been around in the league for quite some time, but the reality is he has only been an NFL starting quarterback for two seasons with just three years in the pros total. During that time, he has yet to have an opportunity to go head-to-head with Rodgers.

The Chiefs and Packers did face each other last season in Week 8 Monday Night Football, but Mahomes was injured and forced to watch from the bench as Rodgers picked his team apart inside Arrowhead Stadium. Rodgers threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in one of his best performances of the season.

There was briefly some hope Rodgers vs. Mahomes would come fruition in the Super Bowl, as the Chiefs prevailed in the AFC championship game to advance shortly before the Packers’ rematch with the San Francisco 49ers to decide the NFC. We all know how that one turned out, though.

Patrick Mahomes has the most explosive arm we've seen since Aaron Rodgers (@McDonalds) pic.twitter.com/8OKFD8YRiC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2017

Both teams also met in the final week of the preseason, but neither starting quarterback played.

It could be years before the Packers and Chiefs get another crack at each other, and that’s assuming both quarterbacks will still be the respective starting quarterbacks of their franchise. Maybe both sides will find their way back to the Super Bowl before another regular-season date, but until then we’ll just have to imagine the epic proportions of seeing the two elite passers face off.

