Patriots Rookie Responds to Question About Controversial Tattoo

The New England Patriots selected kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

He will have a chance to replace Super Bowl hero Stephen Gostkowski, but the conversation surrounding Rohrwasser quickly shifted from football to a controversial tattoo on his left arm.

An image of Rohrwasser in a tweet revealed a 3-Percenter tattoo and the comprehension of the insignia quickly sparked a ton of questions for the 6’3″ 200-pound kicker who won Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019.

As you can see in the tweet from Ethan Hammerman of Pats Pulpit, and USA Today’s Henry McKenna, Rohrwasser is claiming he was unaware of what the group stood for. He also explained that he was under the impression that it was a symbol that showed support for the U.S. Military.

He does recognize that it has “evolved” into something viewed negatively.

UPDATE: Rohrwasser asked about tattoos, confirms he will cover up the offending imagery. "I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time. … It evolved into something I do not want to represent." This was all that I wanted – great job by reporters to get answer. https://t.co/tAnqa5OyKI — Ethan Hammerman (@Ethanhamm) April 25, 2020

Rohrwasser: "I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time. … It evolved into something I do not want to represent. … It will be covered." https://t.co/8hOMivJymC — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) April 25, 2020

Asked by @McKennAnalysis about his "Three Percenters" tattoo, Justin Rohrwasser says he got the tattoo when he was a teenager in support of family he has in the military but the symbol has evolved into something he does not want to represent and plans to have the tattoo covered. — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) April 25, 2020

Brief History on the 3-Percenters & Its Co-Founder

The emblem with the Roman numeral three surrounded by the ring of stars and a take on the American flag is where the controversy lies. For those who are unaware, the 3-Percenters are viewed as a right-wing militia group who are strong advocates for pro-gun laws.

The group was co-founded by the deceased Michael Brian Vanderboegh, who gained prominence during the 1990s Patriot movement.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Vanderboegh notoriously emailed Connecticut State Police employees a warning of “bloody scenarios” if they attempted to enforce gun-control law, and also published the home addresses and phone numbers of senators who voted for the laws.

Twitter Reaction to Rohrwasser’s Response

As you might expect, there were some interesting reactions to Rohrwasser, his tattoos, and the Patriots organization making the decision to draft him.

It was founded in direct response to the US election of the first Black president. It hasn’t been ‘co-opted’ by racists – it was founded by racists. — Philanthropy is not going to cut it (@rachelRACH10) April 25, 2020

His other tattoos would not suggest that he was unaware of what it meant — Nick (@meatface55) April 25, 2020

I have no idea what that symbol represents and had never seen it before. That being said the rarity of it makes me wonder how you could ask for a tattoo like that w/out being familiar with it. — c (@gomoneygoodell) April 25, 2020

The “liberty or death” tattoo right next to it should let everyone know that he knows exactly what his 3%er tattoo means and he should’ve been pressed further about it — Roscoe (@Roscoe_P_) April 25, 2020

Many people are having a hard time accepting Rohrwasser’s professed ignorance to the 3-Percenter’s cause, or believing that he was completely unaware of what the tattoo meant when he got it. It’s so specific, and as many of the members of the Twitterverse point out, his other tattoos would seemingly fall in line with a similar concept.

That said, without proof, we must give Rohrwasser the benefit of the doubt, but it’s hard to blame anyone who raises an eyebrow at him or the Patriots organization for selecting him in the draft.

Bill Belichick & Robert Kraft Still Have Questions to Answer

This isn’t over.

While the questions pointed at Rohrwasser might have been sparse on Saturday due to the current state of the world and the inability or unwillingness of the media to pepper him with more inquiries, but more spotlight will be aimed at this issue.

Head coach/general manager Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft likely need to explain why they either didn’t properly vet Rohrwasser or if they did, why they felt the kicker’s tattoo wasn’t a cause for concern.

In any case, Rohrwasser may want to try to get himself booked as a guest on an upcoming episode of Tattoo Nightmares because he is almost certainly going to need to have this ink disguised–if he wants to remove the stigma that comes with it.

