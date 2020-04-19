Patriots Should Cut Veteran WR to Clear Cap Space, Says NFL Expert

It’s no secret the New England Patriots need to make some roster moves to clear some cap space.

According to NFL Salary Cap expert Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap, the Patriots should release wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Cut Sanu. See is they can exploit the Lions infatuation with Patriots players for any existing veteran https://t.co/t9EUVCUAOH — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 18, 2020

How Much Room Can the Patriots Clear By Cutting Sanu?

According to Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team currently has a little over $1.1 million in available space. Cutting Sanu would save a little under $6 million.

Bumping up as a reminder https://t.co/uutJ8IUlSh — Cap Space=$1,101,775 (@patscap) April 17, 2020

That’s obviously a significant amount and it makes it clear to see why Fitzgerald and others might hone in on Sanu as the most expendable Patriot, and the guy the team could gain the most financial flexibility from cutting.

Can the Patriots Afford to Lose Sanu?

Wide receiver is just one of several positions the Patriots need to improve heading into the 2020 season. As of right now, long-time fan favorite and all-time Patriot performer Julian Edelman and Sanu are the only proven players on the unit.

Edelman played in all 16 games and the lone postseason contest last season, but he was banged up all year. Edelman had arguably the best season of his career, statistically, but it’s not crazy to wonder how much he has left in the tank at an elite level.

He’ll be 34 before the 2020 season begins and there has been speculation about the team parting ways with him–though nothing official has come from the Patriots on that subject.

Sanu is recovering from a left foot injury, and as you can see from this recent Instagram post, he is still in a walking boot.

Sanu will turn 31 before the start of next season and he isn’t entrenched into the fabric of the organization as Edelman.

He came to the Patriots mid-season in 2019. In 8 games with New England, Sanu had 26 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown. Clearly, he didn’t set the world on fire in his half-season with the team.

Who Would Replace Sanu if the Patriots Release Him?

The Patriots have second-year-pro N’Keal Harry who is expected to turn the corner in 2020, and the team will likely target multiple wide receivers in the draft later this month.

When you consider the current situation with the limited cap space, Sanu’s age, recovery from injury, modest statistical output in 2019, Harry’s expected emergence and a focus on the WR position in the draft, it would only make sense to release the eight-year-pro to create cap space and room for a young player to step into a prominent role.

I’d look for Sanu to be cut sometime over the next few weeks, but he won’t be without a team for long. In fact, he might turn out to be one of the more sought-after cap-casualties in the NFL.

