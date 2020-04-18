Patriots New Uniforms Teased, Reveal Date Confirmed [WATCH]

The New England Patriots are set to unveil their uniforms on Monday, April 20.

To light the fire under its fanbase, the team teased the new threads in a sizzle trailer on Friday. Take a look at the trailer.

The New Patriots Tease Their New Uniforms

New uniforms: Patriots Day 2020 pic.twitter.com/mpXSoTqT5n — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 17, 2020

There isn’t much to see there, but you will notice the marriage-gift-like tease in the text: “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

That tells us the uniforms will definitely have a touch of nostalgia associated with the new look. However, what’s new, borrowed and blue? Perhaps there are clues floating about already that will lead us in the right direction.

Julian Edelman’s Tease, Troll or Leak?

Star wide receiver and long-time Patriot Julian Edelman created a stir when he posted this image:

Hearing rumors about new jerseys…

🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/DtKzg5QzLT — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 13, 2020

Edelman’s head had clearly been photoshopped onto what looks like Drew Bledsoe’s body, but many wondered if the receiver had gotten a peek at the designs.

Is This the Way the New Uniforms Will Look?

Speculation is running wild online as Patriots fans are clamoring to catch a glimpse of the uniforms. One Twitter user named Jared Tucker posted the image that leads this article in the tweet below in a reply to the Edelman tweet.

Could this be a leaked image or just the work of a talented Photoshop artist?

Patriots Uniform History and Connection to a Changing of the Guard at QB

The Patriots logo and uni history begin in 1960 and the iconic Pat Patriot character came about in 1961. Many hardcore fans may be hoping for some sort of design that brings him back to the uniform.

For the first three decades, the Patriots’ uniforms barely changed. Small details were altered such as stripes on the arms, but nothing major was done to alter the team’s visual brand until 1992.

In 1993, the color blue was introduced into the Patriots’ stratosphere. This change was ushered in by new owner James Orthwein, who had hired a new general manager and he’d just selected Bledsoe No. 1 overall in the 1993 NFL Draft.

Things stayed this way until the end of the century when a different shade of blue was introduced for the 2000 season, which would coincidentally be Tom Brady’s first year in the NFL. The Patriots selected Brady 199th overall in the sixth round and team history has never been the same.

This century, alternate uniforms were released and silver was more incorporated into the uniform, but no other major change has been made besides the league-wide adoption of a Color Rush take on the core design.

As the Patriots prepare for another new era at QB, the team is again set to do something different with their uniforms. We’ll see what Jarrett Stidham and Co. will be rocking in the 2020 season on Monday.

