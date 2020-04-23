Patriots NFL Draft Picks: When Does New England Select in 1st Round?

The day has come.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night at 8 pm ET. It will be a virtual event, but football fans will take any semblance of their beautiful game they can get. It has been an eventful offseason and past few days for the New England Patriots organization. Thursday will bring a new set of memorable moments.

While trades are always a possibility, here is a look at the draft pick the Patriots currently have for Thursday’s first round. If this should change, this post will be updated.

First Round – No. 23

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Possible Selections

A.J. Epenesa – DE – Iowa

The 6’5″ 275-pounder has excellent intangibles, a fantastic motor, and average athleticism for the position in the NFL. He’s projected as a late-first to early-second-round pick. He could play defensive end for the Patriots in Year 1 to give the team a capable pass-rushing group alongside Chase Winovich.

Kenneth Murray – LB – Oklahoma

At 6’2″ 241 pounds, Murray could be considered slightly undersized, but he makes up for that with insane athleticism. He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash and registered a 38″ vertical at the NFL Combine. Quite honestly, the Patriots may have to trade up to get Murray because his combination of speed and intensity could have him off the board sooner.

Cole Kmet – TE – Notre Dame

The Patriots need a tight end and by most draft evaluator’s standards, Kmet is the top of his class. The 6’6″ 262-pounder has decent speed (4.7) and great high-point action as a receiver which is augmented by his height and leaping ability (37″ vertical).

He’s seen as a second-round pick by many, but there are some draft prognosticators mocking Kmet to the Patriots in the first round. If the Pats do stay at 23, they probably won’t select him there. However, if they move back a few spots while also adding a second-round selection–which they don’t have currently–Kmet could become a more realistic option.

Jordan Love – QB – Utah State

Everyone knows the Patriots will select a QB at some point in this year’s draft, but when is the question. If they do opt for one in the first round–without trading up–Love might be an option. There are several reasons Love doesn’t fit with the Patriots, but he has some big-play ability that can’t be ignored and there were some draft analysts predicting a shift in QB philosophy for the Patriots. We’ll see.

Patrick Queen – LB – LSU

While undersized, Queen is one of my favorite of the Patriots’ potential picks at No. 23. Like Murray, he may not be available when the Pats are scheduled to be on the clock in the first round, but if he is, the team would regret not pulling the trigger on this selection. He is a little undersized, but his play diagnosis, burst, instincts, and lead-by-example intangibles make him a can’t-miss star in my eyes.

Also Read: