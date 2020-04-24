Originally, the New England Patriots didn’t have a second-round pick, but thanks to a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, the team now owns the 37th pick in the draft.

The deal cost the Patriots the 23rd overall pick, which the Chargers used to select former Oklahoma Sooners standout, Kenneth Murray. However, with the 37th selection, and the 71st, which the Patriots also collected in the deal for the 23rd, they are now in a position to have five selections on Day 2 of the draft.

Here is a look at some of the possible selections for the Patriots at No. 37 overall.

AJ Epenesa – DE – Iowa

VideoVideo related to patriots nfl draft picks: when does new england select in 2nd round? 2020-04-24T01:55:49-04:00

While not a freakish athlete, the 6’5″ 275-pound Epenesa possesses great intangibles and the sort of versatile skill set that makes him scheme fluid.

Bill Belichick has always seemed to favor defensive players with this kind of makeup, and Epenesa seems like the kind of guy who would be willing to remain with an organization for a long period of time if he’s comfortable.

He screams career Patriot if the team sees him as a fit at No. 37.

Zack Baun – LB -Wisconsin

If you matched the biggest need with the best player available, Baun would be the guy the Patriots need to get at No. 37. He’s drawn some comparisons to Kyle Van Noy, who just left the Patriots via free agency this offseason.

The second level of New England’s defense took quite a hit with the exit of Van Noy, Jamie Collins Sr. and Elandon Roberts. If New England can still get Baun at No.37, they will still likely have drafted the player that best fits them at No. 23. That’s a win and it earned them an additional third-round selection.

Jacob Eason-QB-Washington

VideoVideo related to patriots nfl draft picks: when does new england select in 2nd round? 2020-04-24T01:55:49-04:00

At some point over the next two days, the Patriots are going to draft a QB. As of now, they only have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on their roster at the position. Eason has the size and big arm that should make him attractive to many teams.

If he’s there for the Patriots at No. 37, they have to consider pulling the trigger on what most have to regard as the best QB remaining in the draft.

Kyle Dugger-S-Lenoire Rhyne

Dugger is easily one of my favorite players in the draft. He reminds me of Troy Polamalu. I know that is hefty praise, but when you look at his athleticism, burst, and nose for the ball, there are some similarities to the former Pittsburgh Steelers great.

I firmly believe Dugger will be one of the best players from this draft, and if the Patriots get him in the second or third round they will have pulled off one of the steals the franchise has become known for over the past 20 seasons.

Lynn Bowden-WR-Kentucky

VideoVideo related to patriots nfl draft picks: when does new england select in 2nd round? 2020-04-24T01:55:49-04:00

Bowden is reminiscent of Julian Edelman.

For many Patriots fans, that’s all they need to hear, and they’re already on board. Bowden is a converted QB who has the knack for creating separation at the line of scrimmage. He’s quick, tough to get a handle on in the open field, and best of all, he sees the game like a QB from the slot position.