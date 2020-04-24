Patriots NFL Draft Picks: When Does New England Select in 3rd Round?

The third round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be prime New England Patriots time. As of the end of the first round on Thursday, the Patriots had four third-round picks.

The fourth came as a result of a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers that sent the No. 23 pick in the first round to the Bolts in exchange for the No. 37 pick in the second round, and the 71st selection in the third round.

With the No. 23 pick, the Chargers selected the explosive linebacker Kenneth Murray out of Oklahoma. He’s a player that some draft prognosticators heading to the Patriots. Because of that, you can bet Patriots fans will be monitoring his career, especially if what the team gets from the No. 37 and 71st pick isn’t up to snuff.

Here is a look at all of the Patriots’ picks in the third round.

3rd – 71

3rd – 87

3rd – 98

3rd – 100

Here is an example of some of the players who might be in play for the Patriots in the third round.

Antonio Gibson -RB/WR- Memphis

Gibson is another of my favorite players in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played mostly WR in college, but it appears he projects more like a running back in the NFL.

At 6’0″ 228 pounds, Gibson is strong enough to play RB at the pro level, and he possesses an enviable combination of strength, elusiveness, and great hands catching the ball out of the backfield.

I can see Gibson being the kind of offensive weapon that consistently creates matchup problems for defenses.

Prince Tega Wanogho -T-Auburn

Wanogho was a late-comer to American football, but he has quickly established himself as one of the top tackle prospects in the country.

His specialty is pass blocking which is a plus in today’s NFL, but he does need to improve his run blocking. However, his size-strength-speed combination are rare. If he is coached up properly, he could be prepared to make an impact in his second year.

Jalen Hurts – QB – Oklahoma

When will the Patriots take a QB? It could be in the second, third, or fourth rounds. If it’s in the third round, take a long look at the Oklahoma Sooners’ Hurts.

He is a leader who took good care of the ball in his senior season throwing 32 TDs and only 8 interceptions, and his mobility brings a new element to the Patriots’ offense. I know that hasn’t been something the team has valued in the past, but it’s a new era of Patriots football.

Hunter Bryant – TE – Florida Atlantic

New England needs to add a playmaker at tight end. There may not be a better one in the draft than Bryant. At 6’5″ 243 pounds, Bryant has the speed to be a threat up the seam.

You wouldn’t want to saddle Bryant with Rob-Gronkowski-like expectations, but NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein does liken him to San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. That’s almost as lofty of a comparison. If that’s what he brings to the table and he’s still on the board in the third round the Patriots might not find a player capable of making a bigger splash.