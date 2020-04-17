Patriots Re-Sign Potential Replacement For Joe Thuney

The New England Patriots have re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor. He was a restricted free agent who had previously been tendered at the low level of $2.133 million. The terms of his new deal haven’t yet been disclosed, but the signing is key for the Patriots for a few reasons.

Keeping the Depth

The departure of Tom Brady has gotten the most attention this offseason, but the Patriots have lost depth at various positions on the roster. The offensive line hasn’t been exempt, and Ted Karras’ jump to the Miami Dolphins is particularly concerning and likely related to the Patriots’ decision to re-sign Eluemunor.

While Karras played center filling in for the injured David Andrews in 2019, and Eluemunor can play guard or tackle, the latter’s presence could still bring some continuity to the interior of the offensive line.

Re-signing the third-year-pro maintains some depth on a unit that is in need of some stability.

Patriots’ Current Depth Chart at Guard and Tackle

The re-signing of Eluemunor could be even bigger if the Patriots decide to trade Joe Thuney, whom the team franchise-tagged last month. Thuney is scheduled to collect an un-Patriot-like salary of almost $15 million for next season. Meanwhile, the team doesn’t currently have enough cap space to sign the 12 picks it’s due for the NFL Draft on April 23-25.

If the Patriots move Thuney, Eluemunor who is currently second on the depth chart behind the former at left guard could find himself in a position to start Week 1 of the 2020 season. Thuney is a fan favorite, but so too was Chandler Jones in 2015 before Bill Belichick and the Patriots allowed him to walk on the heels of a 12.5-sack season in 2015.

The Patriots have lived and seldom died by the next-man-up approach, and that could be in play again here.

A Little More About Eluemunor

The 25-year-old who was born in London, England, spent his first two NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before the Patriots acquired the 6’4″ 335-pounder in a trade in August 2019. Eluemunor came into the NFL as a fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M, and was seen as an athletic player with upside, but who needed a bit more experience before he could make an impact on the NFL level.

He has appeared in 27 regular-season games, one playoff contest and has made three starts. With the Patriots, Eluemunor played in 10 games in 2019. Most of his playing time with the Patriots came on special teams. However, because of the team’s current situation on the offensive line, there is a chance he could see his role expanded in 2019.

Eluemunor’s versatility is a big aspect of his appeal. He can play guard or tackle. In fact, he has started two games at guard and the other at tackle. Because he’s still such a young player, there is a chance he’s poised for a breakout season if given the opportunity.

