Patriots Draft 2020: New England Trades First-Round Pick To Chargers

Just minutes before the New England Patriots were scheduled to make their first pick with the 23rd selection overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, they traded it to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the details on the trade:

The Patriots send the No. 23 pick to the Chargers in exchange for the No. 37 (second round) and 71st pick (third round).

Here is a look at the picks the Patriots now have in the area of picks for the 2020 NFL Draft after the trade.

2nd – 37

3rd – 71

3rd – 87

3rd – 98

3rd – 100

4th – 125

4th – 139

5th – 172

6th – 195

6th – 204

6th – 212

6th – 213

7th – 230

