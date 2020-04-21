Patriots Updated Draft Picks List After Rob Gronkowski Trade

The New England Patriots agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday along with a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gronkowski will be reuniting with former teammate and fellow future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, and the Bucs appear to have one of the more skilled offensive units in the NFL.

The Patriots now have a wealth of picks for which to jumpstart their rebuilding efforts heading into what should be described as a transitional season.

How Many Picks do the Patriots Have now?

Before the trade, the Patriots had 12 picks heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. They will maintain that amount since the Bucs sent back a fourth-rounder in exchange for Gronk and the seventh-round selection.

Here is a breakdown of the team’s draft picks after the trade, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

Updating Patriots draft picks 1st-23

3rd-87

3rd-98

3rd-100

4th-125

4th-(from Tampa)

5th-172

6th-195

6th-204

6th-212

6th-213

7th-230 or 241 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 21, 2020

