Former Seahawks’ Super Bowl Receiver Wants to Return to the NFL

Former Seattle Seahawks speedster Percy Harvin is looking to come out of retirement and play in the NFL in 2020. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Harvin has been training with a former Olympian in an attempt to return next season.

“Breaking: Former 1st-rounder, FA WR Percy Harvin tells me: ‘I’m ready to return to the NFL. I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training w/a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right.’ He’s 185lbs,” Anderson tweeted.

Harvin is 31 years old and has not played in the NFL since 2016. The receiver played in just two games for the Bills during the 2016 season. Harvin is one of the fastest receivers the NFL has seen, but he had trouble staying healthy. Harvin told Anderson that he has spent the last three years not only getting right physically but taking care of himself mentally.

“I knew I wasn’t functioning right, not only physically, just all around the board,” Harvin told Anderson. “I had to get in contact with myself.”

Harvin does look to be in great shape from this photo Anderson posted on Twitter.

Harvin Mentioned the Buccaneers as a Potential Landing Spot

Harvin mentioned the Buccaneers as a potential landing spot for his return but appears open to any NFL team. It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks will give the receiver another chance.

“I had a dream a while ago when 12 was with the Patriots, that I would play for Tom Brady,” Harvin explained to Anderson. “That was well before the pandemic & he went to the Bucs, my comeback was already in the works. But I’m ready for any offense that’ll just let me go.”

The Bucs would be an interesting team for Harvin, but Tampa Bay already has plenty of weapons, especially with the addition of Rob Gronkowski. Harvin has the talent which means an NFL team will likely give him another chance. It is hard to imagine an NFL team acting swiftly to add Harvin given front offices are all operating remotely.

The Seahawks Traded 3 Draft Picks for Harvin

The Seahawks had high hopes for Harvin when they acquired him from the Vikings in 2013. Seattle planned to use Harvin all over the field as a Swiss-Army knife but the receiver’s health played a big role in his disappointing stint in Seattle.

The Seahawks gave up quite a bit of draft capital to acquire Harvin. Seattle sent Minnesota their 2013 first-round and seventh-round picks along with a 2014 selection to land Harvin. The receiver ended up playing in just six regular-season games for the Seahawks before trading Harvin to the Jets in 2014 for a conditional draft pick.

Harvin’s explosiveness made a brief appearance in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory over the Broncos in 2014. It would be one of the lone bright spots Harvin had in a Seahawks uniform before the front office opted to move on from the disappointing experiment. The Seahawks have shown a willingness to welcome back players even if they did not leave on the best terms. Seattle should not be ruled out in giving some thought to signing Harvin to the kind of contract that would allow him to compete for a roster spot in training camp.