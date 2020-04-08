9 Best Portable Batting Cages for Backyards: Compare & Save

If you’re tight on space, but really want to get your swings in, portable batting cages are the way to go. They don’t take up much space at all and allow you to get high-volume, efficient batting practice without having to chase baseballs down all over the field. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the more popular portable batting cages, all of which are under 25 feet in length and nearly all under 20 feet.
All come with nets and the frame and poles so you’ll have everything you need for quick assembly right in your backyard. Take a look at the pros and cons, see what kind of space you have, and decide which is the right one for you. Andd if you’re looking for larger models, take a look at our picks for the best batting cage nets.
Cons:
- The shorter length (22 feet) helps develop reaction time
- Ideal for players of all ages and smaller backyards
- Uses steel piping and fiberglass poles for added durability
- Some might have trouble with assembly
- Some users felt it wasn't very sturdy
- There is no entrance door; you'll have to pick up the bottom and go undernearth it
The Kapler Batting Cage Net is compact at 22 feet long and designed to improve your reaction speed and timing when you’re in the batter’s box.
The shorter length makes it feel that the pitches are coming faster than they are, therefore helping your hand-eye coordination and reaction time. The cage is 12 feet deep and 10 feet high and features an opening for a pitching machine.
It has a durable 19mm steel frame with 12.7mm fiberglass poles and the net itself is lightweight yet strong enough to handle your hardest hit drives.
Cons:
- Best suited for lightweight practice baseballs and ideal for kids
- The short length -- only 12 feet long -- helps improve timing, reaction, and hand-eye coordination
- Lightweight nylon netting combines with fiberglass frame for extra durability
- This is cage isn't recommended for the use of real baseballs
- There's no built-in door; you'll need to lift the bottom and go under that to enter the cage
- It's short in length -- 12 feet -- so if you want longer, this probably isn't the cage for you
One of the shorter portable batting cages at 12-feet long, the Heater Sports Home Run model is designed to fit in most backyards and help improve your timing, reaction speed, and hand-eye coordination.
The full dimensions of the cage are 12 feet long by 12 feet wide by 8 feet high and there is an opening at one end for a pitching machine. The netting is made of strong nylon and the frame is fiberglass. The shorter length will make it feel like the pitches are coming faster than they are, forcing you to react quicker.
While it’s not recommended to use real baseballs, the cage is perfectly suited for lighter weight, practice baseballs.
Cons:
- Made durably with fiberglass poles and 3 ply polyester netting with 1-inch knotless mesh
- The pop-up construction is designed for super-fast set up
- There is a detachable front panel that has a built-in hole for pitching machines
- Might not be immediately available for delivery
- Some might not find it very sturdy
- Can be on the pricey side if you order the 40-footer
The Fortress Pop-Up Portable Batting Cage is designed for quick and easy set-up and efficiency when it comes to hitting sessions.
The cage is 20 feet in length by 12 feet wide by 9 feet high and comes with a detachable front panel that has a built-in hole for pitching machine access. If you leave the panel off for open-ended practice, you can hit off a tee or use it as a pitching target.
- The frame features 12.7mm fiberglass poles for added stability and flexibility, while nettting is 3-ply knotless polyester with 1-inch mesh so baseballs and softballs won’t escape. You can also get this cage in a length of 40 feet (you get two 20-foot cages attached together).
Cons:
- Durabley made with a steel frame and polyethylene (PE) netting that has UV protection
- Best for those who want to hit off a tee; also works as a pitching target
- Removeable inflatable rubber wheels makes moving the cage easy
- On the pricey side
- It could take a bit of time to set up
- No built-in hole for a pitching machine
The Kapler High-Strength Batting Cage has a lot of cool and functional features to make it one of the more popular hitting nets.
The galvanized steel frame has sturdy 1-inch poles and the polyethylene (PE) netting has UV protection from the sun’s harmful rays so you know the cage is going to last you a while. It has removeabe inflatable rubber wheels to make transporting very simple. You’ll also get bungees and U-shaped stakes for assembly.
The full measurements are 16.4 feet long by 10 feet wide by 8 feet high, so it’s perfect for yards with less space.
Cons:
- Steel frame and fiberglass rods combine to form a stable, strong base
- Extra strong polyethylene (PE) netting is designed to last and prevent baseball/softballs from exiting cage
- Ideal for both batters and pitchers
- There is no built-in hole for easy pitching machine use
- Netting doesn't have UV sun protection
- Some could find it takes a while to set up
Sturdy, durable, and convenient are a few words that can describe the Galileo Portable Batting Cage, thanks to its steel construction, strong netting, and compact size.
Measuring 16 feet long by 10 feet wide by 10 feet high, the steel frame connects to fiberglass rods which attach to the polyethylene (PE) net that keeps baseballs and softballs from escaping. You’ll also get 9 adjustable strings and 31 U-stakes for assembly. The cage is suitable for both batters and pitchers and comes with a carry case.
Cons:
- Compact size (13 feet in length) make it suitable for most yards and skill levels
- Steel pipe frame with fiberglass rods provide stability and flexibility
- Strong netting has small mesh holes to prevent baseballs from going through the cage
- Some users thought it wasn't as easy to set up as advertised
- It's very lightweight so it might not be very sturdy
- Quantities are limited
This Kapler Batting Cage measures a compact 13 feet in length by 10 feet in width by 10 feet in height and should fit comfortably in most yards.
The frame is sturdy with 19mm steel pipes and 12.7mm fiberglass poles which also offer flexibility. The strong netting has small mesh holes to prevent baseballs and softballs for escaping. The open-ended style is ideal for hitting off a tee into the cage or for standing in while taking live pitching.
Suitable for players of all ages, you’ll also receive a convenient carrying case.
Cons:
- Premium-grade 40mm powder-coated steel poles have 8-inch spikes for added stability
- One-piece heavy-duty net is weatherproof, rot-resistant, and UV protected
- The sizes of the cage can be had in various lengths, including 20, 35, 55, and 70 feet
- Some users felt the poles weren't very sturdy and the net sagged
- There's entrance door, so you have to enter by lifting the net and going under it
- Some users felt additional equipment was needed to make the net stand properly
If you prefer your portable batting cages to have super-strong netting, then take a look at the Fortress Ultimate, which has #42-grade netting with 48mm mesh. It’s designed to withstand your hardest hit balls.
The net has braided rope edges with weatherproof and UV protection properties so it can be left outside all season long. The durable construction includes 40mm powder-coated steel poles with 8-inch spikes to stick in the ground for more stability.
The net is availabe in four lengths and you’ll get more poles for longer nets — 20 feet (4 poles), 35 feet (6 poles), 55 feet (8 poles), and 70 feet (10 poles). The 35, 55, and 70 feet nets are enclosed while the 20 is open-ended. The poles are designed to prevent rusting.
Cons:
- Removeable baffle net can cover the door and has a built-in opening for pitching machines
- Steel frame has adjustable frames and U-stakes to drive into the ground for added stability
- Polyethylene (PE) netting is strong and durable and built to last
- Some might have difficulty with assembly
- Some users felt the cage moved too much when absorbing a hard hit ball
- The netting doesn't have UV protection
The Kapler Batting Cage (16-Feet) is highlighted by a removeable baffle net that has a built-in opening for a pitching machine. If you take the baffle net off, you have an easy-entrance and exit door.
The frame has strong 16mm steel rods and comes with 31 U Stakes to drive into the ground for extra stability. The polyethylene (PE) netting is tough, too, and attaches to the frame easily and quickly. You can adjust it thanks to the included strings (9 total).
Lightweight and compact with widths and heights of 10 feet when assembled, you can take the batting cage anywhere as it comes with a convenient carrying case.
Cons:
- Ideal for hitting off a tee or from someone tossing it underhanded from the side
- Will fit in the smallest of areas (even garages), so you can get your swings in whenever you want
- Made of strong Oxford cloth, polypropylene (PP) netting, steel frame, and fiberglass poles
- Some users felt it wasn't as sturdy as other models
- Some users said assembly took some time
- Isn't the best option if you're using live pitching or a pitching machine
When it comes to portable batting cages, you’re not going to find one as compact as the Kapler Hitting Net Screen, which is most suited for hitting off a tee or from someone off to the side throwing underhand pitches.
When open it measures just 12 feet high by 10 feet wide by 6 feet deep. It’s also durably made as it features steel and 9.5mm fiberglass poles that provides stability and flexibility. The net is 420 Denier Oxford cloth that has three 7 feet by 6 feet rectangular mesh panels made of polypropylene (PP). You’ll also get 8 stakes to drive into the ground to keep the cage sturdy.
It folds up quickly and compactly and can be stored in the included carrying case so you can bring it anywhere you want to practice.
Why Should I Get a Portable Batting Cage?
First of all, they're space savers. Most of the cages on this list are under 20 feet in length, which help them fit almost anywhere, including backyards, parks, and even garages in some cases.
And, of course, they're portable. They set up quickly, come down quickly, and store compactly. That makes the cages easy to take them with you. Want to practice in the park? Throw it in a bag and go to the park. Bring to a friend's? No problem, pack it and go.
Portable batting cages also have physical benefits when it comes to your swing. Some of the nets mentioned above have built-in openings for pitching machines or live pitching. If you're only 15 to 20 feet away from the pitcher's release point, the ball will be there quickly. That means you'll need fast reflexes and decision-making. Those will help improve timing and hand-eye coordination, ultimately leading to a more consistent, confident swing.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.