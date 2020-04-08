9 Best Portable Batting Cages for Backyards: Compare & Save

If you’re tight on space, but really want to get your swings in, portable batting cages are the way to go. They don’t take up much space at all and allow you to get high-volume, efficient batting practice without having to chase baseballs down all over the field. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the more popular portable batting cages, all of which are under 25 feet in length and nearly all under 20 feet.

All come with nets and the frame and poles so you’ll have everything you need for quick assembly right in your backyard. Take a look at the pros and cons, see what kind of space you have, and decide which is the right one for you. Andd if you’re looking for larger models, take a look at our picks for the best batting cage nets.